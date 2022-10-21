Jean Boulet, Who Said 80% Of Immigrants Don't Work, Will Still Be Quebec Labour Minister
François Legault unveiled the new Quebec cabinet.
Following a blowout victory in the Quebec election thanks, in part, to the province's first-past-the-post electoral system (which allowed the CAQ to claim 72% of National Assembly seats with 41% of the vote), François Legault has unveiled the next Quebec cabinet.
Jean Boulet notably returns as labour minister following his outcry-inducing claim in September that "80% of immigrants go to Montreal, do not work, do not speak French or do not adhere to the values of Quebec society."
He later apologized for the comment, saying it was not a true reflection of his sentiments.
Legault has followed through on his promise to strip Boulet of the immigration minister title, however, which now goes to Christine Fréchette.
Other changes to the cabinet include a new minister responsible for the Montreal region. That portfolio goes to Economy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon. He takes over the position from Chantal Rouleau, who is now the minister responsible for social solidarity and community action. Fitzgibbon is also the minister responsible for regional economic development.
Geneviève Guilbault and François Bonnardel have swapped portfolios. They're now minister of transport and minister of public security, respectively. Guilbault is still deputy premier.
Former Minister of Education Jean-François Roberge now has a huge job as minister of the French language, minister responsible for Canadian and Canadian francophone relations, minister responsible for democratic institutions, minister responsible for access to information and the protection of personal information, and minister responsible for secularism.
The title of minister responsible for the fight against racism passes from Benoit Charette to Christopher Skeete.
Here's the complete cabinet, as listed in a press release:
- François Legault
- premier
- Geneviève Guilbault
- deputy premier
- minister of transport and sustainable mobility
- Eric Girard
- minister of finance
- minister responsible for relations with English-speaking Quebecers
- Sonia LeBel
- minister responsible for government administration
- chair of the Conseil du trésor
- Christian Dubé
- minister of health
- Christine Fréchette
- minister of immigration, francization and integration
- Pierre Fitzgibbon
- minister of economy, innovation and energy
- minister responsible for regional economic development
- minister responsible for the metropolis and the Montreal region
- Pascale Déry
- minister of higher education
- Benoit Charette
- minister of the environment, the fight against climate change, wildlife and parks
- minister responsible for the Laurentian region
- Andrée Laforest
- minister of municipal affairs
- minister responsible for the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region
- Simon Jolin-Barrette
- minister of justice
- Martine Biron
- minister of international relations and francophonie
- minister responsible for the status of women
- Bernard Drainville
- minister of education
- minister responsible for the Chaudière-Appalaches region
- Caroline Proulx
- minister of tourism
- minister responsible for the Lanaudière region
- Mathieu Lacombe
- minister of culture and communications
- minister responsible for youth
- minister responsible for the Abitibi-Témiscamingue and Outaouais regions
- Isabelle Charest
- minister responsible for sport, recreation and outdoors
- Lionel Carmant
- minister responsible for social services
- Sonia Bélanger
- minister responsible for health and seniors
- Jean-François Roberge
- minister of the French language
- minister responsible for Canadian Relations and the Canadian francophonie
- minister responsible for democratic institutions
- minister responsible for access to information and the protection of personal information
- minister responsible for laicity
- Chantal Rouleau
- minister responsible for social solidarity and community action
- François Bonnardel
- minister of public security
- minister responsible for the Estrie region
- Suzanne Roy
- minister of families
- minister responsible for the Montérégie region
- Éric Caire
- minister of cybersecurity and digital technology
- Kateri Champagne Jourdain
- minister of employment
- minister responsible for the Côte-Nord region
- André Lamontagne
- minister of agriculture, fisheries and food
- minister responsible for the Centre-du-Québec region
- France-Élaine Duranceau
- minister responsible for housing
- Maïté Blanchette Vézina
- minister of natural resources and forestry
- minister responsible for the Bas-Saint-Laurent and Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine regions
- Christopher Skeete
- minister for the economy
- minister responsible for the fight against racism
- minister responsible for the Laval region
- Jonatan Julien
- minister responsible for infrastructure
- minister responsible for the Capitale-Nationale region
- Jean Boulet
- minister of labour
- minister responsible for the Mauricie and Nord-du-Québec regions
- Ian Lafrenière
- minister responsible for relations with First Nations and Inuit