NAV Canada is hiring in Montreal and some jobs pay up to $207K (no degree needed)
There are two roles up for grabs.
Comfortable under pressure? Good with directions? If you've ever wondered what it takes to guide planes safely through the sky, NAV Canada has job openings in Montreal that may be worth exploring.
The agency, which manages Canadian and North Atlantic airspace, is hiring air traffic controllers in the Montreal Flight Information Region (FIR), with salaries reaching as high as $207,450. Neither position requires a university degree, and training is fully paid from day one.
What the job involves
There are two roles up for grabs. Area controllers work out of the Montreal Area Control Centre (located in a building on the outskirts of Montréal–Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport), coordinating traffic across a large section of Canadian airspace, largely through radar and radio communication with pilots. Tower controllers work with a direct view of the airport itself, issuing instructions and clearances as planes take off and land.
Montreal's FIR covers seven of NAV Canada's 42 towers nationwide: Montreal, Mirabel, St-Hubert, St-Jean, St-Honoré, Québec City, and Ottawa.
There are also roles available in other Canadian hubs, such as Vancouver, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Toronto, Moncton and Gander.
Who they're looking for
Candidates need to be at least 18, hold a high school diploma or equivalent, and be a Canadian citizen or permanent resident. Because this posting is specific to the Montreal FIR, bilingualism in English and French is required.
Beyond that, NAV Canada is looking for strong verbal communicators with good memorization skills, sharp problem-solving instincts, and the ability to stay composed under pressure. The hiring process includes cognitive testing, a pre-screening interview, and an in-person assessment centre, with this round of Montreal assessments scheduled for later this fall.
What the job pays
Area controller training runs 20 to 27 months across three phases, paying $58,606 to $61,337 along the way. Once qualified, salaries land between $143,513 and $207,450, plus an annual premium worth $27,600 to $52,858.
Tower controller training is a bit shorter, at 12 to 27 months across two phases, with the same starting pay. Once qualified, salaries range from $104,258 to $207,450, with a premium between $5,449 and $52,858.
How to apply
Applicants need to submit both a resume and a cover letter explaining their interest in the role and what makes them a fit for it. The deadline to apply is September 30, 2026, and you can apply directly through NAV Canada's job portal.
This story was inspired by the article "NAV Canada is hiring across the country for air traffic controller jobs that pay up to $207,000" which was originally published on Narcity.