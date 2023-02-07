A 16-Year-Old Died After Getting Hit By A Snow Tractor In Laval
Police suspect it was a terrible accident.
A 16-year-old is dead after being hit by a snow tractor in Laval Monday night.
The incident occurred at around 9:20 p.m., when authorities received a 911 call reporting an accident between a snow tractor and a pedestrian in the parking lot of the Galeries Laval shopping centre, Laval police spokesperson Erika Landry told MTL Blog.
According to Landry, the male victim was an employee of one of the centre's stores. He was reportedly carrying out duties related to his job at the moment of the collision. He died at the scene.
The driver of the tractor, a 49-year-old man, was treated for nervous shock and is set to meet with investigators. Landry said police will also collect information from other witnesses and possibly evaluate nearby video surveillance footage.
But police currently suspect that the incident was a "very unfortunate accident" without a "criminal element."
