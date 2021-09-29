You Can Get A Halal Sandwich & Box Of 12 Pastries For FREE In Laval This Weekend
If you're craving a delicious Halal sandwich packed to the brim with spices, veggies, sauce and meat — and, let's face it, who isn't? — then mark your calendar because you can get one for free near Montreal this weekend. You'll even get free pastries with it so you can finish off your meal with something sweet.
Centrale Bergham's Boulevard Curé-Labelle location in Laval, which is under new management, is having a grand opening event on Saturday, October 2 and you can enjoy delicious free goodies for simply showing up between noon and 8 p.m.
Each customer can get one free Bergham sandwich with the option to choose between Le Chef (chicken escalope with cream and mushrooms), Chika (chicken curry), Döner (chicken thigh marinated in kebab spices) and Le Rouge (tandoori chicken).
Each customer can also get a free box of 12 lokmas (round fried dough pastries soaked in syrup or honey) or four mini donuts with a chocolate milk drink.
The only restriction is that it's one free sandwich and one dessert special per customer.
If you take a photo of your sandwich or lokma and tag @i_love_mtl in an Instagram story, you could also win a $50 gift card.
Free Sandwich & Dessert At Centrale Bergham
Price: FREE!
When: Saturday, October 2, 2021
Address: 1253, blvd. Curé-Labelle, Laval, QC
Why You Need To Go: Do you really need a reason when you're getting this much free food?
