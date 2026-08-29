Quebec election Day 3 brings promises on immigration, transit, taxes and home care

Quebec election campaign enters Day 3
Quebec election campaign enters Day 3
Quebec Solidaire co-spokesperson Ruba Ghazal speaks of public transport while co-spokesperson Sol Zanetti, right looks on, during a campaign stop in Quebec City, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026. Quebecers are going to the polls for a general election on Oct. 5.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
Writer

Quebec’s political parties are rolling out a wide range of promises on the third day of the provincial election campaign, from immigration and public transit to taxes and home care.

Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon pledges to cut temporary immigration by more than half, to between 200,000 and 250,000 people, arguing recent immigration levels have put added pressure on housing and public services.

Québec solidaire co-spokesperson Ruba Ghazal pledges to spend $23 billion over 10 years on public transit, including repairing aging infrastructure and moving ahead with new projects.

Quebec Conservative Leader Éric Duhaime, meanwhile, turns to the cost of driving, promising to pull Quebec out of the cap-and-trade carbon market and suspend the provincial fuel tax for at least five months, measures he says would cut gasoline prices by about 33 cents a litre.

Quebec Liberal Leader Charles Milliard promises to cut red tape for small and medium-sized businesses, including by freezing new regulations that add to their administrative burden and requiring two existing requirements to be eliminated for every new one introduced.

Coalition Avenir Québec Leader Christine Fréchette appeals to sovereigntist voters who don't want a referendum in the coming years to join her party's coalition, while pledging an additional $1 billion over four years for homecare services.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 29, 2026.

By Charlotte Glorieux | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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