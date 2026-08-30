Candidates talk affordability on Day 4 of Quebec's election campaign

Quebec election campaign enters Day 4
Quebec election campaign enters Day 4
A voter casts their ballot in the Quebec provincial election, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022 in Montreal.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Writer

The cost of living and the economy are taking centre stage as the Quebec election campaign enters its fourth day.

The Quebec Liberal Party is promising to cap rents and service fees for seniors in privately managed homes, while Québec solidaire wants a rent cap for all tenants. 

The Quebec Conservatives are expected to announce plans to abolish the sales tax on used goods.

The Coalition Avenir Québec laid out its fiscal plan, which would include a deficit of about $2 billion per year until 2031. 

Quebec would need to generate $6 billion in revenue to reach a balanced budget, which the governing party promised to do by 2029-2030.

The Parti Québécois' Sunday campaign announcements are expected to focus on the protection of the French language.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 30, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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