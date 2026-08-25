A ground crew worker has died after being hit by a plane at Montreal Airport

The worker was hit on the runway by a reversing plane last night while performing ground operations.

​A French bee airplane on a runway.

A French bee Airbus A350-900 at Paris Orly Airport in Paris, France, June 5, 2022.

Boarding1now | Dreamstime
Writer

A ground worker who was struck by an Airbus A350 aircraft at Montreal-Trudeau International Airport on Monday has died.

The employee of ground handling company Samsic was struck around 7:30 p.m. as a French bee flight bound for Paris was preparing for departure.

According to information obtained by The Canadian Press, the worker was struck while the aircraft was reversing and was rushed to hospital.

The French airline company wrote in a statement that the accident involved the aircraft and a pushback vehicle being used during ground operations.

Montreal airport authorities say support was provided to employees and passengers who witnessed the accident, and offered condolences to the worker's family, friends and colleagues.

Montreal police say Employment and Social Development Canada has opened an investigation.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is also deploying a team of investigators.

French bee says it is fully cooperating with Canadian authorities.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 24, 2026.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

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  • The Canadian Press
    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

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