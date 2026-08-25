The STM is hiring for a job that pays $33.75/hour and you don't need any experience

Free public transit is included too, but the deadline to apply is coming up fast.

STM metro sign on building backdrop. Montreal Quebec Canada April 17 2020: STM metro signs isolated showing that there is a metro stop with chum in background

The STM is hiring for a customer service and operations support clerk position, and it pays $33.75 an hour right off the bat.

Derek Robbins| Dreamstime
Senior Writer

If you're looking for some extra income and don't mind a flexible schedule, the Société de transport de Montréal just posted a job that might be worth a look.

The STM is hiring for a customer service and operations support clerk position, and it pays $33.75 an hour right off the bat.

The role is temporary and comes with no guaranteed hours, which is worth keeping in mind before applying. Shifts get assigned based on operational needs and your own availability, so the schedule can shift around a lot. Work can happen during the day, evening or on weekends, and you're expected to meet certain minimum availability requirements to stay in the rotation.

What the job involves

The day-to-day work is pretty varied. You might be doing customer surveys, counts, evaluations or verifications, and logging your observations in tracking documents. Other days, you could be helping riders find the right information, directing them to the right resource, or handing out informational materials. If the STM needs to set up a temporary service change, you might also get called in to help support those operations.

It's a job that keeps you on your feet, literally. Some assignments require standing for several hours at a time, indoors or outdoors, rain or shine. The listed work location is simply "multisite," so don't expect to be stationed in one spot.

What you need to qualify

The bar to apply is low. A high school diploma is all that's required, and no prior experience is necessary, though the STM says it will consider a mix of education and relevant experience too.

Having a valid Class 5 driver's licence in Quebec, along with a clean driving record, is considered an asset. If you're applying for the 747 Express Bus section specifically, English is required, since you may need to communicate with English-speaking riders.

Beyond the technical requirements, the STM is looking for people with strong customer service instincts, good collaboration skills, reliability, interpersonal flexibility and solid verbal communication.

The pay and perks

On top of the $33.75 hourly rate, the job comes with free public transit across the STM network and its partner services, a solid bonus for anyone commuting around the city regularly.

How to apply

If the occasional, flexible nature of this role fits what you're looking for, you'll need to move fast. The deadline to apply is August 31, 2026.

Commis, soutien exploitation et service client
  • Pay: $33.75/hour
  • Employer: Société de transport de Montréal
  • Apply here

AI tools may have been used to support the creation or distribution of this content; however, it has been carefully edited and fact-checked by a member of MTL Blog's Editorial team. For more information on our use of AI, please visit our Editorial Standards page.

This story was inspired by the article "La STM engage au service à la clientèle avec un sec. 5 et ça paie 33,75 $/h à l'embauche" which was originally published on Narcity.

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  • Al Sciola

    Born and raised in Montreal, Al Sciola is a Senior Writer for MTL Blog. With a background in covering sports and local events, he has a knack for finding stories that capture the city’s spirit. A lifelong Canadiens fan and trivia enthusiast, Al spends his downtime sipping espresso and trying out new recipes in the kitchen.

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