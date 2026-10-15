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Molson & the Canadiens are bringing Bell Centre energy to bars this season during away games

Every away game, livestreamed in a new bar each time!

Montreal Canadiens fans waving flags and celebrating.

Habs fans cheering at a sports bar.

Courtesy of Montreal Canadiens
Sponsored Content Contributing Writer, Studio

When the Canadiens hit the road, the Bell Centre goes dark, but that doesn't mean game night has to. This season, Molson is turning Habs away games into viewing parties at bars across Montreal, with prizes to win and Canadiens alumni dropping by.

The Molson viewing parties run all season long at different bars. Each event livestreams the game, so you'll get every shift, save and power play on the big screen, enjoyed by a crowd that's as hooked on the action as you are.

There's a big difference between catching a game on the couch and watching it in a packed room — it comes down to the energy. Missed chances get a collective groan, goals get a roar, and a tight third period has everyone on the edge of their seats.

Habs fans cheering in jerseys at a hockey watch party. Canadiens fans celebrating at a watch party.Courtesy of Montreal Canadiens

Then there are the guests. Canadiens alumni will be making appearances at the events, giving you the in-person chance to see players who once wore the bleu-blanc-rouge in the flesh. For longtime supporters, that means meeting those they grew up cheering for, while newer fans get a direct line to the team's history.

Prizes will be up for grabs throughout the season too, meaning a regular game night could end with more than a win in the standings.

Where and when to catch a Molson viewing party

The series moves around the city from October 2026 through April 2027, so there's likely a stop somewhere near you.

2026 locations

  • October 3, 7 p.m.: Brasserie du Boulevard - 505, rue Celanese, Drummondville, QC
  • October 23, 2 p.m.: Taverne des Loisirs - 588, rue Saint-Charles S., Granby, QC
  • November 7, 7 p.m.: Lord William Pub - 265, rue des Seigneurs, Montreal, QC
  • November 12, 7 p.m.: Chez Miller MTL - 1840, rue Atataken, Montreal, QC
  • November 19, 7 p.m.: Resto-Bar La Maisonnée - 5385, av. Gatineau, Montreal, QC
  • November 28, 6 p.m.: Bar Café Le Mondial - 150, chem. Duplessis, Sherbrooke, QC
  • December 18, 4 p.m.: La Cage - 1212, av. des Canadiens de Montréal, Montreal, QC

2027 locations

  • January 16, 7 p.m.: Centre Sportif DHG - 1139, rue Principale, Granby, QC
  • January 30, 7 p.m.: L'Étoile du Match - 1629, QC-132, Varennes, QC
  • February 18, 7 p.m.: Resto-Pub 100 Génies - 530, rue Peel, Montreal, QC
  • February 27, 6 p.m.: Bistro Bar Notre-Dame - 4750, rue Notre-Dame O., Montreal, QC
  • March 13, 7 p.m.: Chez Miller St-Jean - 290, rue Champlain, St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC
  • March 20, 7 p.m.: Peel Pub - 1196, rue Peel, Montreal, QC
  • April 10, time TBC: Double's - 5171, av. du Parc, Montreal, QC

Because each party happens at a different bar, you and your crew can make it a one-off outing or follow the series across town over the season.

With Molson bringing the livestream, alumni and prizes to neighbourhood haunts, Habs away games come with a true game-day atmosphere — no trip to the Bell Centre required.

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