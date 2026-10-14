A festive train covered in lights is stopping in Montreal next month (with a free show)
The CPKC Holiday Train is returning this fall.
It might still be October, but it's never too early to start planning your holiday outings. And one of the most festive traditions in the country is already on its way back.
The CPKC Holiday Train is returning this fall, covered in thousands of twinkling lights and bringing free concerts to communities across Canada and the U.S. Two trains will be making their way across North America from November 19 to December 20, and Montreal gets to kick things off.
The tour starts right here on the island on Thursday, November 19, with stops in Montreal West and Beaconsfield. A few days later, a second train makes its way through Quebec, with stops in the Eastern Townships, Montérégie and on the South Shore.
What is the Holiday Train?
If you've never seen it, the Holiday Train is exactly what it sounds like: a train decked out in festive lights that turns into a travelling concert stage.
At each stop, the train pulls in, a boxcar opens into a stage and artists perform a short holiday show. The events are free, but visitors are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item or make a monetary donation. Everything collected goes to the local food bank in that community.
Who's performing?
The Montreal West and Beaconsfield shows will feature Magic!, the Canadian band behind "Rude," along with MARIS.
The rest of the Quebec stops will feature American Authors, known for "Best Day of My Life," and Rafaëlle Roy.
All the 2026 Montreal-area & Quebec stops
Here's where and when you can catch the train next month:
Thursday, November 19
Montreal West
7 to 7:30 p.m.
Montreal West Exo station
With Magic! and MARIS
Beaconsfield
8:30 to 9 p.m.
Beaconsfield Exo station
With Magic! and MARIS
Monday, November 23
Lac-Mégantic
12 to 12:30 p.m.
Rue Cartier between Rue Lemieux and Rue Maisonneuve
With American Authors and Rafaëlle Roy
Sherbrooke
4:45 to 5:15 p.m.
795 Rue de la Rand, CPKC Station parking
With American Authors and Rafaëlle Roy
Farnham
8:30 to 9 p.m.
191 Rue Victoria
With American Authors and Rafaëlle Roy
Tuesday, November 24
Kahnawake
5 to 5:30 p.m.
Old Malone Road
With American Authors and Rafaëlle Roy
Saint-Constant
6 to 6:30 p.m.
Rail crossing at Sainte-Catherine Street, on the east side of Sainte-Catherine Exo station
With American Authors and Rafaëlle Roy
Delson
6:55 to 7:20 p.m.
1 Chemin de la Gare
With American Authors and Rafaëlle Roy
Saint-Mathieu
7:50 to 8:15 p.m.
École Jacques-Barclay, 368 Rue Principale
With American Authors and Rafaëlle Roy
Lacolle
9 to 9:30 p.m.
10 Rue Sainte-Marie
With American Authors and Rafaëlle Roy
The shows are short, about half an hour, and they're outdoors in late November, so dress warmly and plan to get there a little early. You can find the full schedule for both trains on the CPKC website.
CPKC Holiday Train
Price: Free, with donations to local food banks encouraged
When: November 19, 23 and 24, 2026 (Montreal-area and Quebec stops)
Where: Montreal West, Beaconsfield and other locations across Quebec
Why you should go: It's a free, family-friendly way to kick off the holiday season, and it helps support local food banks in the process.
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