A festive train covered in lights is stopping in Montreal next month (with a free show)

The CPKC Holiday Train is returning this fall.

The Canada holiday train lit up during its cross-Canada tour.
The Canada holiday train lit up during its cross-Canada tour.
CPKC
Senior Writer

It might still be October, but it's never too early to start planning your holiday outings. And one of the most festive traditions in the country is already on its way back.

The CPKC Holiday Train is returning this fall, covered in thousands of twinkling lights and bringing free concerts to communities across Canada and the U.S. Two trains will be making their way across North America from November 19 to December 20, and Montreal gets to kick things off.

The tour starts right here on the island on Thursday, November 19, with stops in Montreal West and Beaconsfield. A few days later, a second train makes its way through Quebec, with stops in the Eastern Townships, Montérégie and on the South Shore.

What is the Holiday Train?

If you've never seen it, the Holiday Train is exactly what it sounds like: a train decked out in festive lights that turns into a travelling concert stage.

At each stop, the train pulls in, a boxcar opens into a stage and artists perform a short holiday show. The events are free, but visitors are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item or make a monetary donation. Everything collected goes to the local food bank in that community.

Who's performing?

The Montreal West and Beaconsfield shows will feature Magic!, the Canadian band behind "Rude," along with MARIS.

The rest of the Quebec stops will feature American Authors, known for "Best Day of My Life," and Rafaëlle Roy.

All the 2026 Montreal-area & Quebec stops

Here's where and when you can catch the train next month:

Thursday, November 19

Montreal West
7 to 7:30 p.m.
Montreal West Exo station
With Magic! and MARIS

Beaconsfield
8:30 to 9 p.m.
Beaconsfield Exo station
With Magic! and MARIS

Monday, November 23

Lac-Mégantic
12 to 12:30 p.m.
Rue Cartier between Rue Lemieux and Rue Maisonneuve
With American Authors and Rafaëlle Roy

Sherbrooke
4:45 to 5:15 p.m.
795 Rue de la Rand, CPKC Station parking
With American Authors and Rafaëlle Roy

Farnham
8:30 to 9 p.m.
191 Rue Victoria
With American Authors and Rafaëlle Roy

Tuesday, November 24

Kahnawake
5 to 5:30 p.m.
Old Malone Road
With American Authors and Rafaëlle Roy

Saint-Constant
6 to 6:30 p.m.
Rail crossing at Sainte-Catherine Street, on the east side of Sainte-Catherine Exo station
With American Authors and Rafaëlle Roy

Delson
6:55 to 7:20 p.m.
1 Chemin de la Gare
With American Authors and Rafaëlle Roy

Saint-Mathieu
7:50 to 8:15 p.m.
École Jacques-Barclay, 368 Rue Principale
With American Authors and Rafaëlle Roy

Lacolle
9 to 9:30 p.m.
10 Rue Sainte-Marie
With American Authors and Rafaëlle Roy

The shows are short, about half an hour, and they're outdoors in late November, so dress warmly and plan to get there a little early. You can find the full schedule for both trains on the CPKC website.

CPKC Holiday Train

Price: Free, with donations to local food banks encouraged

When: November 19, 23 and 24, 2026 (Montreal-area and Quebec stops)

Where: Montreal West, Beaconsfield and other locations across Quebec

Why you should go: It's a free, family-friendly way to kick off the holiday season, and it helps support local food banks in the process.

AI tools may have been used to support the creation or distribution of this content; however, it has been carefully edited and fact-checked by a member of MTL Blog's Editorial team. For more information on our use of AI, please visit our Editorial Standards page.

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  • Al Sciola
  • Al Sciola

    Born and raised in Montreal, Al Sciola is a Senior Writer for MTL Blog. With a background in covering sports and local events, he has a knack for finding stories that capture the city’s spirit. A lifelong Canadiens fan and trivia enthusiast, Al spends his downtime sipping espresso and trying out new recipes in the kitchen.

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