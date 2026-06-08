This Montreal study is looking for former high school participants — and it could pay up to $90
Do you remember CoVenture?
If you were in Grade 7 in Montreal back in 2012 or 2013, this might be for you.
Researchers at CHU Sainte-Justine are trying to reconnect with thousands of former students who took part in CoVenture, one of Canada's largest studies on adolescent substance use and mental health. Now, a new phase called CoVenture10 is officially underway.
CoVenture originally followed more than 3,800 students in 31 high schools in the Greater Montreal area from Secondary 1 to graduation in 2017 or 2018, where the participants completed cognitive tests and questionnaires about their experiences during adolescence.
Today, CoVenture10 is a 10-year follow-up study led by principal investigator Dr. Patricia Conrod. The goal is to reconnect with those same participants, now around 25 to 27 years old, to better understand how adolescent experiences may shape adulthood.
This next phase focuses on long-term outcomes, including mental health, cognitive functioning and overall well-being. If you were part of the original study, participating again is an opportunity to contribute to research that has already helped advance understanding of youth mental health and development, as well as inform public policies.
Participation is fully online, self-paced and takes approximately two hours to complete. Those who take part can receive compensation of up to $90 for their time. Those who participate can also then refer former classmates for a chance to win a $100 gift card through a monthly draw.
One of the biggest challenges is reconnecting with participants after 10 years — which means sharing this callout can make a real difference. Whether it’s sending this to old classmates, reposting it online, or forwarding it to friends and siblings who may have participated, every share helps researchers reconnect with the original CoVenture cohort.
Think you might have participated in the original CoVenture study — or know someone who did? Visit www.coventuremontreal.com to learn more, check your eligibility and sign up.