Montreal had more than 450 break-ins in June — Here's where they're happening
It's the second-highest monthly total so far this year.
Another stretch of warm weather brought another busy month for break-ins in Montreal.
The city logged roughly 465 of them in June, a slight dip from May's 487 but still the second-highest monthly total so far this year. That brings the running tally to 2,685 as of June 30, according to data from the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM), tracked through the city's Vue sur la sécurité publique mapping tool.
That works out to about 15.5 break-ins a day, putting June roughly in step with May. It also fits a pattern that's held in past years, where the warmer months tend to drive incident counts up across the island.
Where the incidents are concentrated
The map looks a lot like it has all year, with the centre and east of the island taking the brunt of the break-ins by a wide margin.
A map of break-ins on the island in 2026. Vue sur la sécurité publique
Downtown is still the single biggest cluster, and Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve is right up there as one of the busiest zones in the east end.
From there, the activity spreads through the same neighbourhoods that have shown up for months. Villeray, Rosemont, Montreal North and François-Perrault all see plenty, and Verdun stays busy down on the southern edge of the island.
Areas like Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Pointe-Claire, Île-Bizard and Beaconsfield are pretty quiet next to the central and eastern clusters.
How 2026 is trending
With the year now half over, Montreal sits at 2,685 break-ins, which puts it on track to finish somewhere around 5,400. That would still come in below recent years, though it's creeping up from the roughly 5,300 pace projected a month ago.
Here's how the annual totals have looked going back a decade:
- 2015: 9,947
- 2016: 9,483
- 2017: 8,816
- 2018: 7,052
- 2019: 6,715
- 2020: 5,733
- 2021: 4,809
- 2022: 5,554
- 2023: 6,048
- 2024: 5,844
- 2025: 6,139
The second half of the year often accounts for a larger surge of break-ins. In 2025, October alone accounted for 579 incidents, the busiest single month of that year, so how the late summer and fall shake out will go a long way toward determining where 2026 finally lands.
If you want to check activity on your own street or neighbourhood, the SPVM's interactive map is available through the City of Montreal's website, where you can filter by crime type and date range.