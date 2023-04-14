11 Delicious Montreal Spots To Order From On Skip Tomorrow For National Takeout Day
Poutine, pad thai, tacos, pizza and more.
When hunger strikes and you need to sink your teeth into something delicious ASAP (and cooking is just not going to happen), it's time to turn to your faithful takeout app.
And on Saturday, April 15, you have another reason to order in — it's National Takeout Day!
In honour of the holiday, SkipTheDishes is inviting you to order the best that Montreal's local restos have to offer.
From the thousands of Montreal restaurants on Skip, the delivery network has narrowed down the crème de la crème across six classic ordering-in categories:
- Hometown Heroes
- Best Date Night Eats
- Best Family-Sized Eats
- Best Game Day Eats
- Best Sweet Treats
- Best Snacks
For some inspo, here are eleven of Montreal's top local picks to check out the next time you order in – whether it's a romantic date night, a celebration or because you just don't want to cook on National Takeout Day.
Hometown Heroes: Tacos Frida
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Mexican
Address: 4350, rue Notre-Dame O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Try It: Heading up the Hometown Heroes is Tacos Frida, offering quick, flavourful bites packed with tons of freshness.
From mouthwatering fish tacos to bean burritos and nachos pastor, you'll be more than satisfied after trying this classic Montreal fave for authentically Mexican grub.
Hometown Heroes: Alto
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Fusion
Address: 3469, Av. du Parc, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Try It: They say variety is the spice of life, and local-favourite Alto lives this mantra each day with an eclectic menu of pizza, burgers, poutine, souvlaki, chicken fingers and more.
Whatever hankering creeps up on you, there's a very real chance you'll find it here.
Best Date Night Eats: Vesta MTL
Price: 💸💸 💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 206, rue Jarry E., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Try It: When you're having pizza on a date with that special someone, you need to take it to the next level.
The stuff Vesta MTL produces is top-notch, classic Italian-style goodness with a touch of glam creativity for a perfect date night in. Mangia!
Best Date Night Eats: Thammada
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Thai
Address: 1205, av. Bernard, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Try It: If you're looking for the perfect date-night meal, check out Thammada. From their own spin on Thai snacks to classic street dishes, this place does it all.
Order a pad see-ew, green curry and some satay chicken skewers and share a romantic picnic in the park (or cozied up on the couch) to celebrate National Takeout Day.
Best Family-Sized Eats: Restaurant Chez La Mère Express
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Fusion
Address: 4028, rue Masson, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Try It: This family diner-style institution has been around since the late '70s. A contender for the "best poutine in Montreal," Restaurant Chez La Mère's menu doesn't stop there.
From simple sandwiches and salads to pogos, hot dogs, smoked meat, brochettes and more — they have whatever the crew is craving.
Best Family-Sized Eats: Villa du Souvlaki
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Greek
Address: 5347, rue Sherbrooke O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Try It: For a satisfying and flavour-packed meal that delivers delicious value, you have to order from Villa du Souvlaki.
From spanakopita and gyro pita to souvlaki and a Greek salad that hits it out of the park, this place has what it takes to please a big group. Plus, they offer discounts on large orders.
Best Game Day Eats: Poutine Boss
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Quebec
Address: 750, boul. Crémazie O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Try It: What better way to celebrate National Takeout Day than with the province's iconic game-day dish?
As one of the best spots for Quebec's staple snack food, Poutine Boss offers over 20 variations of poutine. From the OG recipe to General Tao and Nashville crispy chicken options, there's truly something for every taste.
Best Game Day Eats: Montreal Pool Room
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Quebec
Address: 1217, boul. Saint-Laurent., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Try It: A classic institution from the city's former red-light district, Montreal Pool Room is your go-to greasy spoon for hot dogs, burgers and fries.
Whether it's the middle of the day, in time for the game or at the end of a big night out, you'll always find something satisfying and delicious from this resto that's over 100 years old.
Best Sweet Treats: Crepinos
Price: 💸
Cuisine: French
Address: 4965, rue Jarry E., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Try It: Got a sweet tooth? Crepino's delicate crepes are adorned with some of the most imaginative, delectable toppings you can dream of.
Think Nutella, cheesecake, Oreo, and — for the more refined palate — ricotta honey and pistachio. You can even wash it all down with a refreshing smoothie or iced coffee.
Best Sweet Treats: Chocolats Favoris
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Various
Address: 1127, boul. Pie-XI N., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Try It: Chocoholics far and wide, it's time to rejoice: Chocolat Favoris has what you need, delivered.
Chocolate fondue, chocolate bars, chocolate ice cream — you can get it all here. And it's not just chocolate, there's their famous Croque Biscuit, mini pancakes and more.
Best Snacks: Eurovap
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Various
Address: 292, boul. Yvon-L'Heureux N., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Try It: Skip's not just bringing hot dishes to your door. You can also pick up snacks and treats from places like Eurovap that stock hard-to-find goodies from all around the world.
Think Milka chocolate, blueberry-muffin-flavoured KitKats, limited-edition sodas and all the varieties of instant ramen.
Now that your appetite is all worked up, head on over to Canada's most-trusted food delivery network and check out the huge range of options available — not just on April 15, National Takeout Day, but every single day.
From romantic date nights and game-day feasts to iconic dishes and comfort food — Skip makes it easy to elevate any moment by delivering affordable local favourites right to you.
To learn more about SkipTheDishes, check out their website, or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or YouTube.