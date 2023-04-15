Montreal's Alto Restaurant Is Giving Away Free Pizza For A Year & Customized Saucy Sneakers
52 weeks of free pizza? Say less. 🍕
if you're a self-proclaimed pizza lover, then chances are you're no stranger to Montreal's very own Alto Restaurant. The pizzeria is known for its top-notch pies and delish creations and you can now get your hands on one year's worth of pizza for free.
Alto Restaurant and @i_love_mtl have come together in celebration of Alto's 35th anniversary and are giving Montrealers the chance to score free pizza for a year (one extra large pizza every week for 52 weeks). Oh, and a completely custom pair of saucy sneakers.
In order to participate, all you gotta do is up your pizza game. Montrealers who place an order with Alto Restaurant through the Alto app, by telephone, dine-in, take-out or any other delivery platform will be eligible to win.
"People can enter as many times as they’d like and each unique order is a new entry into the giveaway," @i_love_mtl told MTL Blog.
As if 52 free pizzas weren't good enough, you'll be shouting "slice, slice baby" in your new exclusive pair of pizza kicks. The giveaway winner will also take home a pair of Alto Nike Air Forces (in their respective size), which are dripping in red sauce paired with a cheesy swoosh.
The contest ends on May 15, 2023. Per Alto and @i_love_mtl "all orders collected between now and May 15th will be eligible to win both the shoes and pizza for a year (one winner wins both)."
Good luck and bon appétit, Montreal!