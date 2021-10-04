best restaurants in montreal
6 Montreal Restaurants With 3-Course Meals For $31 Or Less This Week Thanks To MTLàTABLE​

MTLàTABLE ends on October 11.

@venicemtl | Instagram, @sainthoublon | Instagram

If summer has taken a major toll on your wallet, no need to fear. MTLàTABLE is on until October 11 and thanks to this food festival, you can get some great deals on three-course meals at tons of Montreal restaurants. We found six restaurants offering table d'hôte menus for under $31 for you to indulge in this week.

This city-wide food festival helps you discover unique spots that serve table d'hôte menus made with locally-grown produce. As the fall harvest begins, restaurants will serve soups and stews that include Quebec carrots, morels, oyster mushrooms, eggplants and acorn squash. You can find the full list of participating restaurants on MTLàTABLE's website.

Tsukuyomi Ramen Bishop

MTLàTABLE deal: $21

Address: 1242, rue Bishop, Montreal, QC

Menu

Restaurant Gandhi

MTLàTABLE deal: $25

Adresse : 230, rue Saint-Paul O., Montreal, QC

Menu

Le Saint-Houblon (Saint-Denis)

MTLàTABLE deal: $31

Adresse : 1567, rue Saint-Denis, Montreal, QC

Menu

Venice MTL

MTLàTABLE deal: $23

Adresse : 440, rue Saint-François-Xavier, Montreal, QC

Menu

Manöubia

MTLàTABLE deal: $23

Adresse : 200, rue Bernard O., Montreal, QC

Menu

Véganation

MTLàTABLE deal: $30

Adresse : 6701, av. Papineau, Montreal, QC

Menu

In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

