7 Wintry Activities In Toronto That Make The Trip From Montreal More Than Worth It
A winter getaway might be just what you need to immerse yourself in the heartwarming spirit of the season — and a trip to Toronto this time of year screams holiday cheer.
There are a ton of big attractions and quaint experiences all over the city, and Destination Toronto is making it extra easy for you and your people to get into all the festivities.
Before embarking on your wintry adventure, make sure to sign up for the Pass TO Savings. Made to help you make the most out of every holiday moment, the digital pass gives users up to 20% off some of Toronto's coolest experiences.
That means you can curate a weekend in the city to suit however you and your crew want to celebrate. And you can do it for way less.
Once you sign up you can start using the pass immediately — and then continue making that epic holiday playlist for the journey to Toronto (whether you're taking a whimsical train ride or a convenient flight).
Get into the vibrant nightlife and culture of the 6ix with these seven activities and make some holiday magic this year.
Embrace A Green Oasis
Price: Free admission to gardens and Holiday Market, prices vary based on other events
Address: 777 Lawrence Ave. E., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Get swept away in an epic green space in the middle of the wintry city.
The Toronto Botanical Garden offers free admission (and solace) to anyone wanting to enjoy its year-round gardens.
And while you can bundle up and wander to your heart's content, you can also attend their Holiday Market Open House from November 25 to 27. Admission is free, just make sure to register online.
This is the perfect shopping destination for eco-conscious and nature-loving folks. Over 50 local vendors will be setting up shop to offer everything from green home decor to cute gifts for your plant-loving pals.
You can also check out the Toronto Botanical Garden's events calendar for other exciting ways to bulk up your getaway with some unique experiences, like a foraging workshop.
Visit The Ivy At Verity
Price: Rates available online
Address: 111 Queen St. E., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Make your home base as festive as can be by booking a few cosy nights at this magical boutique hotel.
The Ivy at Verity is a charming spot with unique suites well-suited to sugarplum fairy dreams. Cheers to the season with a wintry cocktail, take a dip in their glimmering pool and snap some pics with the dreamy decor.
Did you know the hotel is located in a restored 1850s chocolate factory?
See A Show At Famous People Players
Price: Starting at $65.95 per adult and $46.95 per child + additional fees (price varies based on dinner selection)
Address: 343 Evans Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Spread the festive spirit by experiencing some seasonal entertainment that also gives back to the local community.
Famous PEOPLE Players offers you a heartwarming event where you'll be treated to lunch or dinner by a celebrity chef, as well as a unique blacklight puppetry performance.
Their seasonal performance, Sleigh Bells Ring, offers you the perfect opportunity to experience why this theatre has been such a mainstay in Toronto's dramatic arts scene.
Your ticket helps support this non-profit organisation that employs folks with disabilities, so you're contributing to a great cause too.
Visit The Stackt Market Holiday Hills Event
Price: Free
Address: 28 Bathurst St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: A super popular bazaar — and the world’s largest shipping container market — is upping the holiday cheer with its Holiday Hills event.
The six-week festival is taking over a whole city block this year. From local goodies to workshops to a ton of other exclusive events, Holiday Hills is your one-stop shop for all things festive.
Plus, a two-week pop-up shop hosted by Style Canada will be at Stackt Market from November 29 to December 11. The Shop the Block event brings some favourite local Toronto brands together just in time for gifting season.
Make sure to grab a warm beverage and browse the retail space offering a variety of vendors such as The Cedar Nook,Good for Sunday and February Candle Company.
You can feel all the cosy vibes from November 18 until December 31.
Go Back In Time At Black Creek Pioneer Village
Price: $31.45 per adult, $26.79 per child + HST
Address: 1000 Murray Ross Pkwy., Vaughan, ON
Why You Need To Go: Get into the classic charm of the season with an 1860s-inspired winter wonderland.
Black Creek Pioneer Village, a North York icon, is debuting a new event called Festive Nights. On select dates in December, you can wander through glittering lights, warm up by cosy fires and take in some nostalgic decor. There'll be live entertainment, delicious sweets and even an old-fashioned ornament workshop.
With the Pass TO Savings, you can save on the Guided Family Experience: Hidden Black Creek which allows you to peek into places not typically seen by visitors.
Check Off Your Gift List At Yorkdale
Price: Varies depending on what you’re holiday shopping for
Address: 3401 Dufferin St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Immerse yourself in the holiday ambience at one of Canada's most luxurious shopping centres.
Whether you're window-shopping or embarking on a hunt for a last-minute gift, Yorkdale has nearly 300 stores and services to impress you with. And if you need some fuel while browsing designer brands, then you can grab a bite from over 50 eateries.
Yorkdale also has a ton of festive decor to keep you in the holiday spirit. Did you know PRADA designed their Holiday Tree?
Remember to check out their Holiday Happenings page for all the seasonal sales and festive events they're offering. The Pass TO Savings already has a sweet deal for you too: get a sweet $15 Yorkdale gift card when you spend a minimum of $300.
Get Artsy At The AGO
Price: Free (age 25 and younger), $25 per adult (age 26 and older)
Address: 317 Dundas St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You won't regret visiting one of the most iconic arts institutions in the country during your getaway.
Take a break from the cold and revel in all things artsy at the Art Gallery of Ontario. Not only can you explore the permanent collection of nearly 95,000 works, but you can enjoy several current exhibitions.
Denyse Thomasos: Just Beyond highlights the Trinidadian-Canadian artist's evocative contemporary paintings and works on paper.
The Medium Is The Message encompasses works by three different artists who challenge the stereotypes most often applied to their established artistic mediums.
Round out your visit to the city by taking in masterpieces from established and emerging artists in this intimate space.
Plus, anyone who is age 25 and under can receive free admission for a year with the Pass TO Savings. And anyone 26 or older can score an annual pass for just $35, so you can have unlimited access all year round.
Whether you’re travelling by train, plane or automobile, an epic trip to Toronto will start your winter off right.
Hit up some iconic spots across the city and stretch your dollar a little farther with the Pass TO Savings. You can browse for tons of discounts on experiences you might have never thought to add to your calendar.
Be sure to invite your favourite people along for the ride to make lasting memories together. Let the celebrations commence!
