Here's what's open and closed in Montreal during Christmas and Boxing Day, 2025
Don't get caught scrambling for a turkey or carton of eggnog at the last minute!
Christmas is the time of year when everything slows down, including most businesses in Montreal. With that in mind, it's best to know what's open and closed so you don't find yourself scrambling for a turkey or carton of eggnog at the last minute.
Christmas Day, which falls on a Thursday this year, is a federal and statutory holiday across Canada, so most places will be closed. But some grocery stores, pharmacies and attractions will still be open if you need them.
Christmas Eve isn't an official holiday, but expect a lot of places to close early. And while Boxing Day isn't a statutory holiday in Quebec, it's still a federal holiday, so government services will be affected. On the flip side, it's one of the biggest shopping days of the year, so malls and stores will be open.
From Costco and the SAQ to the STM and Services Québec, here's what's open and closed in Montreal from December 24 to 26, 2025.
Grocery stores, dépanneurs, and pharmacies
December 24 (Christmas Eve):
Costco: All Greater Montreal locations will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Provigo & Maxi: Most Provigo stores are open until 5 p.m. Maxi hasn't posted holiday hours on its website, but they'll likely match its sister company.
Metro & Super C: Most stores will be open until 5 p.m. Check the Metro and Super C websites for your local store's hours.
IGA: Most stores will be open until 5 p.m. Check the IGA website for your local store's hours.
Walmart: All stores will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Public markets: Atwater, Jean-Talon and Maisonneuve markets will be open until 5 p.m.
December 25 (Christmas Day): Almost all major grocery chains will be closed on Christmas Day. Here are a few options if you need something:
Pharmacies: Many pharmacies, especially chains like Pharmaprix and Jean Coutu, will have reduced hours on Christmas Day (usually 12 to 5 p.m.). Since holiday hours often aren't posted online, call your local store before heading out.
Dépanneurs: Many dépanneurs and corner stores in Montreal stay open on Christmas Day for essentials. Call your local store to confirm hours.
December 26 (Boxing Day):
Costco: All regular warehouses in Greater Montreal will be open 1 to 8:30 p.m. Business Centres will be open 1 to 6 p.m.
Provigo & Maxi: Most Provigo stores are opening at 1 p.m. Maxi's Boxing Day hours aren't posted, but they'll likely be similar.
Metro & Super C: Most Metro stores are opening at 1 p.m. Super C hasn't posted Boxing Day hours, but they'll likely be similar.
IGA: Most stores will open at 1 p.m.
Walmart: All Island of Montreal locations will be open 1 to 9 p.m. A few Laval stores will open earlier at 8 a.m.
Liquor stores
Most SAQ stores will close early at 5 p.m. on December 24 and reopen at 1 p.m. on December 26. The SAQ is closed on Christmas Day, but many depanneurs will be open selling beer and wine.
Shopping malls
Most major malls in Greater Montreal — including Galeries d'Anjou, Place Versailles and more — will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on December 24, closed December 25, and reopen December 26 at 1 p.m.
Services
STM: The STM observes Christmas Day and Boxing Day as holidays, so Montreal's public transit runs on a reduced or modified schedule.
Canada Post: Canada Post is closed on national, provincial and territorial holidays. That means no mail collection or delivery on Christmas Day or Boxing Day. Post offices run by private businesses may be open if their host businesses are.
Banks: All banks are closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day.
Service Canada: Closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day.
Services Québec: Closed December 24 to 26.
Things to do
Public markets: Place Jacques-Cartier Market will be open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. all three days. Atwater, Jean-Talon and Maisonneuve markets will be open until 5 p.m. on December 24, but closed the 25th and 26th.
Espace pour la vie museums: The Biodome, Biosphere, Insectarium and Planetarium are closed December 24 and 25, but open on the 26th. The same goes for the Botanical Garden.The Planetarium will be open Boxing Day from 9 a.m. to 8:45 p.m., while the other three will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The
Cinemas: Most cinemas, especially chains like Cineplex, are open throughout the holidays, including Christmas Day.
Happy holidays, Montreal!