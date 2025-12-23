This 15 km Quebec skating trail winds through a glistening pine forest that looks like Narnia
It's a must-do activity near Montreal this winter. ❄️
Winter in Montreal doesn't have to just mean icy sidewalks and crowded outdoor skating rinks. Only a couple of hours from the city, you can visit a magical outdoor escape where you can skate through a glistening winter forest.
A road trip away from Montreal, this enchanting destination in the heart of nature feels like a winter fairy tale come to life.
Located about 2 hours from the city, Domaine Enchanteur is a dreamy destination for a scenic day trip.
While there's plenty to do here in the summer, in winter the area transforms into a magical wonderland of ice and snow, like something straight out of Narnia.
Set in the Domaine de la Forêt Perdue in the heart of the Mauricie region, the estate features a labyrinth of icy paths that offer one of the most spectacular outdoor skating experiences in the province.
A skate through the trails here is a must-do winter activity. Choose from the 15-kilometre network of trails that pass through snow-covered pines, stopping to feed the friendly animals of the estate as you go.
The trails are illuminated at night for a magical skating experience. After skating, warm up with a hot chocolate, or get cozy by one of the fireplaces around the estate.
In addition to skating, visitors can also enjoy a host of other activities, including snowshoeing along a 4.5-kilometre snowy path and visiting the estate's wildlife park, where a variety of animals, including llamas, alpacas, fallow deer, chickens, geese, emus, sheep, and goats, can be admired and fed.
If you find yourself getting a little peckish during your visit, the estate has a restaurant offering light snacks, soups, spaghetti, club sandwiches, and more.
The estate offers heated cabins you can rent for the day, as well as an on-site shop featuring their house-crafted honey and local products, including maple goods, alpaca wool, handcrafted soaps, and more, subject to availability.
The ice trails at Domaine Enchanteur are currently closed in preparation for the winter skating season. They are expected to open on December 20, according to the estate.
Once they are open, visitors can purchase a winter activities package for $27.40, which gets them access to all the site's activities throughout the day. You can even bring your furry friend along, provided they are on a leash.
And if you don't have skates, don't worry — you can rent them at the estate for $15.
If you want to extend your visit, Domaine Enchanteur is located just 20 minutes from Trois-Rivières, where you'll find a lively downtown with cafes, shops and restaurants, as well as a Nordic spa.
Domaine Enchanteur
Price: $27.40 per person
When: December 20, 2025
Address: 1180 Rang St. Félix E., Notre-Dame-du-Mont-Carmel, QC
Why You Need To Go: You can skate in a magical wintry forest at this destination just a short road trip from Montreal.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.