Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

A Montreal Artist Created A Massive Dragon Made Out Of Recycled Materials Overlooking The City

Have you spotted the "Earth Dragon" yet?

Associate Editor
A Montreal Artist Created A Massive Dragon Made Out Of Recycled Materials Overlooking The City
@junko.playtime | Instagram

Montreal has got its very own Banksy on its hands! A local Montreal artist known as Junko has created a stellar art installation called "Earth Dragon" overlooking the city of Montreal — and the most fascinating part? It's made up of entirely repurposed materials.

On January 29, Junko introduced Earth Dragon, which stands tall atop a snowy Notre-Dame-de-Grâce hill just beside the McGill University Health Centre along Route 136.

"The Earth Dragon wakes from its interrupted sleep. It peers over the busy highway, confused by all the fast-moving shiny objects. Its respiratory system is irritated by the exhaust fumes," Junko wrote on his Instagram page.

The installation was created with a number of natural and reclaimed materials found throughout the surrounding Montreal area, Junko explained.

Made up of tree branches and leaves, large segments of wood, and recovered pieces of plastic, Earth Dragon is a striking structure glossing over the city that can't be missed.

"It was created without the use of a motorized vehicle," the artist wrote.

The impressive Earth Dragon isn't Junko's first art piece made up of entirely natural materials. The Montreal-based artist assembled the majestic "Forest Spirit" structure in December 2021, which is located in the Hochelaga area.

Junko describes his astounding work as "playtime with reclaimed and natural materials," but what may be "playtime" for Junko, is pure visual inspiration for Montreal residents.

When it comes to turning landfill materials and wreckage into art, Junko knows exactly what to do.

As a self-proclaimed "DIY public art installation" artist, it is safe to say that we're certainly keeping an eye out for what they will create next.

From Your Site Articles
MTL Blog Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

what to do in montreal this weekend

Montreal Artists Are Turning An Ugly Wall That Looms Over The Plateau Into A Massive Mural

The community will choose from a selection of interactive murals that are being projected onto the wall.

Art by Birdfingersss | images courtesy of Colin Riendeau

Every morning, as Colin Riendeau sits by the window of his Plateau-Mont-Royal apartment sipping tea, he looks up at a huge grey concrete wall. Now, after seven years, he's doing something to change that. By partnering with Montreal artists, MAPP_MTL and MURAL, Riendeau is helping to transform the eyesore across the road into one of the area's biggest and most vibrant murals.

Before the final mural can be painted, Riendeau and the artist collective — consisting of multimedia director Aude Guivarc'h and interactive designer Hugo Daoust (who's also a media artist and creative coder) in collaboration with several mural artists — are projecting digital, interactive versions of potential mural designs onto the 13-story building as a test run, beginning this weekend.

Keep ReadingShow less
what to do in montreal this weekend

11 Things To Do In Montreal This Weekend To Forget About The Impending Winter Doom

Bring on the good vibes

@crustys.mtl | Instagram, @illumicavalia | Instagram

The cold weather may be creepin' in, but since when has that ever stopped the city of Montreal ... especially when it comes to the weekend?

So grab your coats and your smile because this weekend's sure to be as amazing as ever. Here are 11 things to do.

Keep ReadingShow less

Montreal's McCord Museum Will Be Free To Visit For 100 Days

Here's what you can see.

Michel Bussieres | Dreamstime

In anticipation of its upcoming 100th anniversary, Montreal's McCord Museum will be free for 100 days starting on October 13.

"To mark the Museum's 100th anniversary, we wanted to offer Montrealers of all backgrounds and all visitors a gift," Suzanne Sauvage, president and CEO of the McCord, said in a press release.

Keep ReadingShow less

Montreal's Mile End Is Hosting A Night Block Party With Giant Projections & Fried Chicken

It's gonna be electric.

MAPP_MTL | Handout, MAPP_MTL | Handout

Montreal's Mile End skatepark is set to host a huge nighttime block party this September as part of MAPP_MTL's sixth edition.

The event, billed as "Montreal's projection mapping festival," is a celebration of digital art. The block party will feature monumental digital creations cast on the surrounding buildings, illuminating the skatepark as electronic music plays.

Keep ReadingShow less