A New Mr. Puffs Is Opening In Montreal & You Can Get 6 Free Puffs
Free Puffs this Saturday? Count me in!
Attention all puffs lovers in Montreal, Mr. Puffs will open a new location which makes it even easier to satisfy your sweet cravings. To celebrate their opening, Mr. Puffs is offering 6 free puffs per person this Saturday.
If you need another excuse to go, they will have their new Dark Choco & Coco flavour for the adventurous. This is the perfect occasion if you've always wanted to try them. Come get your FREE PUFFS on February 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Mr. Puffs Montréal
Price: 6 free Mr. Puffs (one order and glaze per person)
When: February 11, 2023
Address: 6334 Sherbrooke Street W., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Do we need to say more to convince you to get your 6 free Puffs? Try their Bueno hot chocolate for the perfect combo. You can also stick to their classics flavours including Bueno, Choco-Berry, cookies and cream, salted caramel and CinnaPuffs.