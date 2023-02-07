Advertisement Content
mr puffs

A New Mr. Puffs Is Opening In Montreal & You Can Get 6 Free Puffs

Free Puffs this Saturday? Count me in!

Brand Highlight Creator
A New Mr. Puffs Is Opening In Montreal & You Can Get 6 Free Puffs
Courtesy of Mr. Puffs Canada

Attention all puffs lovers in Montreal, Mr. Puffs will open a new location which makes it even easier to satisfy your sweet cravings. To celebrate their opening, Mr. Puffs is offering 6 free puffs per person this Saturday.

If you need another excuse to go, they will have their new Dark Choco & Coco flavour for the adventurous. This is the perfect occasion if you've always wanted to try them. Come get your FREE PUFFS on February 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mr. Puffs Montréal

Price: 6 free Mr. Puffs (one order and glaze per person)

When: February 11, 2023

Address: 6334 Sherbrooke Street W., Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: Do we need to say more to convince you to get your 6 free Puffs? Try their Bueno hot chocolate for the perfect combo. You can also stick to their classics flavours including Bueno, Choco-Berry, cookies and cream, salted caramel and CinnaPuffs.

Learn more


Narcity Drive-Thru
Brand Highlight Creator
Drive-Thru is your all-in-one marketing engine for small & mid-sized businesses looking to advertise on Narcity Media Group properties.
Loading...