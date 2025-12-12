Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

This Montreal-based hockey romance series has everyone talking — and a new season is coming

No one had this on their 2025 bingo card.

Ilya Rosanov bumps fists with his teammates after a hockey game. Right: Shane Hollander in a white tee.

'Heated Rivalry' has been a surprise hit.

@heatedrivalrycrave | Instagram
Editor, Studio

If you've been swept up by the Heated Rivalry hype, you know just how much this steamy hockey-based romance series is leaving fans flustered left, right and centre.

And this week, "Hollanov" shippers received an early holiday gift with the announcement that Crave is doing a second Heated Rivalry season following the runaway success of the first four episodes, which made it the "#1 Crave Original Series debut of all time."

Created by Jacob Tierney, (Letterkenney, Shoresy), Heated Rivalry tells the story of the secret romance between two star players, complicated by their rivalry on the ice and the pressure of being high-profile athletes in a sport that's yet to have its first out Queer player.

With plenty of action taking place in Montreal, the show has a particularly local flavour, with landmarks like the Olympic Stadium, Bell Centre and Notre-Dame Basilica of Montreal setting the scene.

Based on Rachel Reid's book of the same name, Heated Rivalry debuted on November 28 with two episodes, "Rookies" and "Olympians," both focused on the professional hockey debuts of Canadian Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) and Russian Ilya Rosanov (Connor Storrie).

Episode three, "Hunter," is a somewhat side-quest story from another Reid book in the same universe, Game Changer, which broadens the show's lore and explores another perspective.

The series' latest episode, "Rose," returns to Hollander and Rosanov (aka Hollanov), now firmly established players and captains of their respective Major League Hockey (MLH) teams, the Montreal Metros and the Boston Raiders, trying to navigate their intensifying feelings while remaining secret and battling for "the Cup."

The announcement of a second season came on the same day as episode four dropped, with two more episodes to go in season one.

So far, the series has gained widespread praise for being a particularly faithful adaptation with an impactful soundtrack and captivating cinematography.

The success of the show has taken many people by surprise, not least of which is creator, writer and director Tierney, who recently told the What Chaos! podcast: "I don't think any of us expected this level of reaction."

For some, it might seem strange that pro hockey would be the setting for a Queer romance story, but the "M/M hockey romance" genre itself is well-established (Reid herself has written six books in the Game Changers series), as are its conventions of explicit sex scenes.

Suffice to say, don't watch it with your mom.

You can watch the final two episodes of Heated Rivalry season one on Crave, December 19 and December 26.

News News Montreal
  Louie Murray

    Editor, Studio

    After graduating from the University of Sydney with their Media & Communications degree, Louie decided it was time to travel the world. They lived in London, U.K, for two years before returning to Australia to work as an editor for WomensWeeklyFood.com.au (thereby securing a steady source of baked goods). They settled in Montreal in 2019 and joined Narcity Media's Studio in 2021 as an Associate Editor. When they’re not reading, Louie loves to play roller derby, tell their plants that they’re proud of them, hit the road with the windows down and cook any recipe that requires feta.

