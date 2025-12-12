This Montreal-based hockey romance series has everyone talking — and a new season is coming

Editor, Studio After graduating from the University of Sydney with their Media & Communications degree, Louie decided it was time to travel the world. They lived in London, U.K, for two years before returning to Australia to work as an editor for WomensWeeklyFood.com.au (thereby securing a steady source of baked goods). They settled in Montreal in 2019 and joined Narcity Media's Studio in 2021 as an Associate Editor. When they’re not reading, Louie loves to play roller derby, tell their plants that they’re proud of them, hit the road with the windows down and cook any recipe that requires feta.