Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User Avatar Build your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
MTL Blog Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with MTL Blog Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
For Pro members only Pro
Summary

This mountainside town near Montreal has Swiss Alps vibes and feels like a European ski village

It's perfect for a winter getaway. ❄️

​A person stands by a mountain in a village near Montreal. Right: A frozen lake by a village near Montreal.

A person stands by a mountain in a village near Montreal. Right: A frozen lake by a village near Montreal.

@_elo.cote | Instagram, @lakeplacidadk | Instagram
Contributing Writer

If you're after a winter escape that's straight out of a European postcard, but don't have a Europe-sized budget, then this dreamy small town near Montreal needs to be on your radar.

Just a short road trip from Montreal, you can visit a charming village that feels like a Swiss ski village, minus the expensive flight.

Located south of Montreal, just across the U.S. border, Lake Placid is a charming resort town tucked in the Adirondacks region of New York that's home to Olympic history, scenic views, and outdoor activities like hiking and biking.

While the village is beautiful to visit in all four seasons, come winter, it's transformed into a real-life snow globe.

Stepping into town, you'll find a charming main street dotted with cozy coffee shops, local eateries, boutiques, and an aprés-ski scene that'll have you feeling like you're wandering the streets of a European ski village.

The main street sits right by Mirror Lake, which, when it freezes over, becomes one giant playground where you can enjoy free outdoor skating and dog sledding on the ice.

There are also plenty of ways to get into the holiday spirit here. Stroll around town to admire the storefronts decorated in pine boughs and twinkling lights, or check out Christmas events like the Village of Lights at Santa's Workshop, a Christmas wonderland with carolling, roaring fires in cozy fire pits, visits with Santa's reindeer, and more taking place December 21 to 23.

From December 26 to 31, you can also stop at Mid's Park on Main Street to enjoy complimentary s'mores and hot cocoa.

For fans of skiing or snowboarding, Whiteface Mountain is the big draw. The mountain boasts the greatest vertical east of the Rockies, as well as more than 299 skiable acres of diverse trails for all ability levels.

There's even a separate park dedicated to kids, families, and those new to skiing and snowboarding.

But Lake Placid is more than just slopes. The town is famous for hosting the Winter Olympics (twice!), which means there are tons of unique winter activities you won’t find in your average weekend getaway spot.

You can try bobsledding at the Olympic Sports Complex and race down a real track used in world championship bobsled, luge, and skeleton events, travelling at speeds up to 50 miles per hour.

At the Olympic Jumping Complex, you can admire the 100 and 128-metre ski jumps and take an elevator to the top, where you can get a bird's-eye view of the Adirondacks, while a new zipline can whisk you to the bottom in just a few seconds.

After your fill of outdoor adventure, you can unwind at one of Lake Placid's spas. Spots like the Whiteface Lodge and Mirror Lake Inn Resort and Spa offer serene places to unwind, with heated pools, outdoor hot tubs and an array of relaxing services to choose from.

Lake Placid is just a two-hour drive from Montreal, making it great for a quick weekend getaway or even a day trip. Remember to bring your passport (and maybe some snacks) for the journey.

Whether you're planning a romantic weekend away or just want to escape the city for a bit, Lake Placid brings that European winter charm closer to Montreal than you might expect.

Lake Placid website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.

From Your Site Articles
road trips from montreal getaway small towns near montreal
Travel Travel Montreal
  • Katherine Caspersz

    Contributing Writer

    Katherine Caspersz (she/her) is a contributing writer for Narcity Media, covering travel, things to do and more. She has written for various news sites and magazines, including Yahoo Canada and The National Post, and worked as an editor for the Toronto Star and The Globe and Mail. She loves shopping, travel and all things spooky.

A Montreal lottery winner chose $1K a week over a $1M jackpot and the internet is losing it

What would you do?

A month-long STM strike starts tomorrow and here's how it will affect your commute

Here we go again.

Canada just issued important new travel advice for people going abroad this winter

These tips may save your vacation from going south.

Montreal is getting hit with multiple major road closures all weekend long

The REM will also be closing earlier than usual.

The world's best food cities were revealed and Montreal beat London and Bangkok

It's the only Canadian spot on the list 👀.

These are Montreal's 18 best restaurants right now — according to actual customer reviews

OpenTable users have spoken!

Over 20 food items were recently recalled in Quebec & some could make you seriously sick

You might want to check your fridge and pantry...

Some travellers going to the US may soon need to hand over 5 years of social media history

A new proposal could make crossing the border way more invasive for some.

A massive FREE New Year's Eve party with fireworks & live music is coming to Montreal

A new holiday tradition is coming to the Old Port.

This Montreal-based hockey romance series has everyone talking — and a new season is coming

No one had this on their 2025 bingo card.