This mountainside town near Montreal has Swiss Alps vibes and feels like a European ski village
It's perfect for a winter getaway. ❄️
If you're after a winter escape that's straight out of a European postcard, but don't have a Europe-sized budget, then this dreamy small town near Montreal needs to be on your radar.
Just a short road trip from Montreal, you can visit a charming village that feels like a Swiss ski village, minus the expensive flight.
Located south of Montreal, just across the U.S. border, Lake Placid is a charming resort town tucked in the Adirondacks region of New York that's home to Olympic history, scenic views, and outdoor activities like hiking and biking.
While the village is beautiful to visit in all four seasons, come winter, it's transformed into a real-life snow globe.
Stepping into town, you'll find a charming main street dotted with cozy coffee shops, local eateries, boutiques, and an aprés-ski scene that'll have you feeling like you're wandering the streets of a European ski village.
The main street sits right by Mirror Lake, which, when it freezes over, becomes one giant playground where you can enjoy free outdoor skating and dog sledding on the ice.
There are also plenty of ways to get into the holiday spirit here. Stroll around town to admire the storefronts decorated in pine boughs and twinkling lights, or check out Christmas events like the Village of Lights at Santa's Workshop, a Christmas wonderland with carolling, roaring fires in cozy fire pits, visits with Santa's reindeer, and more taking place December 21 to 23.
From December 26 to 31, you can also stop at Mid's Park on Main Street to enjoy complimentary s'mores and hot cocoa.
For fans of skiing or snowboarding, Whiteface Mountain is the big draw. The mountain boasts the greatest vertical east of the Rockies, as well as more than 299 skiable acres of diverse trails for all ability levels.
There's even a separate park dedicated to kids, families, and those new to skiing and snowboarding.
But Lake Placid is more than just slopes. The town is famous for hosting the Winter Olympics (twice!), which means there are tons of unique winter activities you won’t find in your average weekend getaway spot.
You can try bobsledding at the Olympic Sports Complex and race down a real track used in world championship bobsled, luge, and skeleton events, travelling at speeds up to 50 miles per hour.
At the Olympic Jumping Complex, you can admire the 100 and 128-metre ski jumps and take an elevator to the top, where you can get a bird's-eye view of the Adirondacks, while a new zipline can whisk you to the bottom in just a few seconds.
After your fill of outdoor adventure, you can unwind at one of Lake Placid's spas. Spots like the Whiteface Lodge and Mirror Lake Inn Resort and Spa offer serene places to unwind, with heated pools, outdoor hot tubs and an array of relaxing services to choose from.
Lake Placid is just a two-hour drive from Montreal, making it great for a quick weekend getaway or even a day trip. Remember to bring your passport (and maybe some snacks) for the journey.
Whether you're planning a romantic weekend away or just want to escape the city for a bit, Lake Placid brings that European winter charm closer to Montreal than you might expect.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.