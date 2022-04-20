Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

An Asian Dessert & Craft Market Is Coming To Downtown Montreal

The goal is to promote and celebrate Montreal Asian entrepreneurship.

Desserts from Alice & Theo and Pâtisserie T.M.

The pungent smell of Myanmar coffee and koji will fill downtown when the first-ever Marché MajesThé Market arrives in Montreal on May 1.

With the goal of promoting Montreal Asian entrepreneurship, the event will feature the fine foods and products from a dozen local artisans and food businesses, including Ri Yuè Célébration, Golden Triangle Coffee, Pâtisserie T.M., Atelier Fleuriste and others.

"With Asian Heritage Month coming up, it's a good way for the public to discover all kinds of Asian products," stated event organizer Laura Luu in an email interview. "It's another way to break stereotypes."

When Asian people and businesses became targets of xenophobic harassment in the early days of the pandemic, Luu and her colleagues fought back.

They formed an online support group called the Groupe d’Entraide contre le racisme envers les asiatiques au Québec to combat discrimination and promote mental health.

Example of products from Montreal businesses that will be on offer at the March\u00e9 MajesTh\u00e9 Market.Example of products from Montreal businesses that will be on offer at the Marché MajesThé Market.Courtesy of MajesThé and Local 88.

She also harnessed the healing power of food by forming other groups called Local 88 and Quebec AsianTown — helpful directories of Asian-owned restaurants and grocery stores in the province.

"Following all events related to Asian hate," the Marché MajesThé Market "is another way to promote Asian businesses," said Luu.

"I did want to organize a little market before but with the restrictions and rules it was difficult," she continued. "Now that the rules are less strict, it's easier to organize one."

It's all taking place Sunday, May 1, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the basement of MajesThé Asian Restaurant & Bar.

Plus, admission is free, which is nice.

Here is the full list of participating businesses:

