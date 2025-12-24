8 hefty driving fines you can get in Quebec because of snow
Not using that snow brush could end up costing you big bucks.
Winter in Quebec brings all kinds of challenges, and some of them can be expensive.
Between heavy snowfalls, frozen windshields and the rush to hit the road, it's surprisingly easy to rack up multiple fines without realizing it. And while switching to winter tires before December 1 is one rule everyone follows (hopefully), many drivers don't realize they could face more than $1,900 in winter-related tickets in a single day.
Here are eight common snow-related infractions Quebec drivers can get once the flakes start falling.
Not clearing your car properly
The Société de l'assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ) website makes it clear that "mobile igloos" are not allowed on the road. Drivers can be fined $100 to $200, plus fees, if their vehicle isn't properly cleared. And even if your windows are clean, you can still get a $60 to $100 ticket if your roof, hood or trunk is piled with snow or ice. Chunks can easily break off and end up in traffic, putting everyone around you at risk.
Snow-covered headlights
The same rule applies to headlights, taillights and side windows. If they're caked in snow or ice, expect another $100 to $200 penalty, as per the Highway Safety Code.
Not having winter tires
From December 1 to March 15, most passenger vehicles in Quebec must be equipped with winter tires, no matter what the weather looks like. Skipping them comes with a $200 to $300 fine.
However, there are some exceptions to the rule, such as trailers and motorcycles used for emergency purposes.
Following too closely
We've all had someone tailgating us on Highway 20, but doing it during slippery winter conditions makes it even more dangerous. Following too closely is a $100 to $200 infraction. According to CAA-Québec, drivers should keep at least a three-second distance.
Reckless or negligent driving
Driving in a way that puts others at risk — even if you're not speeding — can lead to a $200 to $300 fine. Combine that with an icy windshield or uncleared roof, and the total climbs fast.
Not adjusting your speed to conditions
Even if the posted limit is 100 km/h, blasting down the highway during a whiteout can get you ticketed. If visibility is poor or roads are slick, drivers must slow down. Fines range from $100 to $200.
Shoveling snow onto the street
Digging your car out is never fun, but there's a right and wrong way to do it. It's illegal to shovel or dump snow onto a public road unless the city authorizes it. Doing so is considered an obstruction and carries a $100 to $200 fine.
A snow-covered license plate
Don't forget the license plate when clearing your car. It must be visible at all times, and letting it get buried under snow can cost you $100 to $200.
This article is adapted from "9 amendes que tu peux avoir au Québec à cause de la neige" which was published on Narcity Quebec.