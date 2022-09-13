Montreal Is Hosting A Massive Tattoo Convention This Week & You Can Get Inked On Site
More than 200 tattoo artists will be participating.🤩
The annual Art Tattoo Show Montreal is back, celebrating 20 years of designing new inks for people in the 514. You can attend the 2022 edition this week from September 16 to 18 at Windsor station downtown.
For three days, you'll have the opportunity to observe hundreds of tattoo artists, including Canadian and American ink slingers, as well as professionals from Europe, Korea and Mexico, doing what they do best.
The event includes daily contests among some of the participating artists, including a competition of tiger designs to celebrate the current year on the Chinese calendar.
From Japanese traditional tebori, to dotwork, realism and neo-traditional designs, attendees hoping to get inked on site will be spoiled for choice.
But visitors don't have to submit themselves to the needle. They can also browse books, jewelry, clothing, supplies and other original items related to the art of tattooing.
An outdoor lounge area will include free activities, a bar and food stalls so you can grab a snack and relax before a little bit of suffering on an artist's chair.
Art Tattoo Show Montreal
Cost: Tickets will be available at the door.
- $25 per day
- $70 for a three-day pass
- $15 for teenagers from 15 to 17 years old
- Free for attendees younger than 14
When:
- September 16 from 6 p.m. to midnight
- September 17 from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- September 18, from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: Gare Windsdor, 1100, avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal (next to the Bell Centre)