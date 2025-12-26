Statistics Canada is hiring in Quebec for jobs paying up to $31/hour with no degree required
There are over 800 positions!
If one of your New Year's resolutions is landing a better-paying job, Statistics Canada just made it a whole lot easier. The federal agency is hiring over 820 people for its Data Operations Centre, and you don't need a college diploma to apply.
The positions are split between Census Operators (making $25.87/hour) and Census Supervisors (pulling in $31.32/hour), running from April through September 2026. That works out to solid seasonal income if you're looking for something stable for the spring and summer months.
The jobs are based throughout Quebec, including Gatineau and other areas within a 135-kilometre radius. You'll work full-time hours — 37.5 per week — and depending on the role, you could be working on-site or from home.
What you'll be doing
Census Operators handle the data side of things. Some positions involve answering calls and web chats through the Census Help Line, helping Canadians who have questions about filling out their census forms. Other operator roles focus on processing paper questionnaires — prepping them, scanning them, doing quality checks, and entering data.
Census Supervisors manage the operator teams, making sure everyone's trained properly, hitting their targets, and following procedures. You'd be tracking performance, giving feedback, and dealing with any issues that pop up during operations.
The requirements
You need at least two years of high school completed, or equivalent experience and training. They're looking for people who can handle fast-paced work with lots of tasks coming at you and tight deadlines. Relevant past experience could include customer service, data entry, or any job where you're processing a high volume of information.
You also need to be comfortable with standard computer programs like Outlook, Zoom, and Microsoft Office. And you'll need to pass a reliability security clearance before you start.
On-site vs. remote
If you get an on-site position, you'd be working at 200 de la Technologie Blvd in Gatineau. The hours are Monday to Friday, somewhere between 6:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., working five consecutive 8-hour shifts.
Remote positions have more flexible scheduling but require longer availability windows. You could be working Monday to Friday between 6:15 a.m. and 11:15 p.m., or Saturday to Wednesday between 6:45 a.m. and 7:45 p.m. You'll need a secure workspace at home and reliable internet to qualify for remote work.
How to apply
The application deadline is January 4, 2026, so you've got just over a week to get your resume together. The hiring team will communicate mostly by email throughout the process, so make sure you're checking your inbox (and spam folder) regularly. If you don't respond, they'll assume you're no longer interested.
They'll be conducting interviews and checking references for candidates who make it through the initial screening. You can apply in either English or French, whichever you're more comfortable with.
Census Operators & Supervisors
Pay: $25.87 to $31.32/hour
Company: Statistics Canada
Apply here
This article is adapted from "Statistique Canada embauche pour 820 postes sans diplômes et paye jusqu’à 31,32 $/h" which was published on Narcity.