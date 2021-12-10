Tell Us Why You’re Getting Takeout & We’ll Tell You Which Montreal Restaurant To Order From
From potlucks to brunch in bed — just get it delivered.
Whether it's celebrating over dinner or indulging in desserts, the holiday season's special moments usually centre around a good meal.
With festivities lining up quickly, ordering takeout from Montreal's many top-notch restaurants can help alleviate some of the event-planning stress.
Plus, many local spots have upped their takeout game in 2021, making it easier than ever to grab a dish for a potluck or find the best brunch to enjoy in bed.
From late-night munchies to an impromptu cocktail party, ordering in from these top-rated Montreal restaurants can elevate any occasion.
You're Planning A Date Night In With Your S/O
Address: 3271, boul. Taschereau, Greenfield Park, QC (Dunn's Famous); 2229, av. du Mont-Royal E., Montreal, QC (Restaurant Pho 911); 1404, rue Drummond, Montreal, QC (Joe's Panini)
With all the tastiest foods Montreal has to offer readily available for takeout, you can create a date-night-in that’s as fancy or casual as you like. Get dressed up and set the table or stay in your PJs on the couch — it’s your call.
If you love Montreal staples, Dunn's Famous has been making old-fashioned smoked meats since 1927. This family biz serves up mouthwatering smoked meat sandwiches, chargrilled steaks, burgers and poutine.
You can also go for a delivery classic like authentic Vietnamese from Restaurant Pho 911. They've got all the favourites, including pad-thai and pho, as well as a ton of vegetarian options for the herbivores in your life.
Ever had a date night go until 3 a.m.? When hunger strikes, Joe's Panini has your back with 24-hour service. Not only is this local staple super convenient, but it also has 25 creative and tasty sandwiches on offer.
You're Need A Night Off From Feeding The Fam
Address: 4201, rue Jarry E., Saint-Leonard, QC (Wing Phat); 9, av. St-Charles, Vaudreuil-Dorion, QC (Patate et Persil); 5501, boul. Gouin O., Montreal, QC (Paulo & Suzanne)
If you have a lot of mouths to feed this holiday season, take a step back from the kitchen for a night or two and place an order with SkipTheDishes. Now that's self-care.
Guests craving something a bit more international? Wing Phat cooks specialty dishes from China, Vietnam and Thailand — so at least your taste buds can feel like they're on vacation this holiday season.
Priding themselves on their "revamped fast-food," Patate et Persil is a homemade snack bar offering poutine, quesadillas, burgers and sandwiches perfect for the whole family.
For comfort eats at your door quicker than it would take to prep a meal, grab some breakfast for dinner, epic burgers or loaded poutine at Paulo & Suzanne. Hungry yet?
You're In Charge Of Game-Day Feeds
Address: 1217, boul. St-Laurent, Montreal, QC (Montreal Pool Room); 5563, av. de Monkland, Montreal, QC (Ye Olde Orchard Pub & Grill); 7077, boul. Newman, Lasalle, QC (La Belle et La Boeuf)
Game day usually means quality bar food, and you can't really go wrong with Montreal Pool Room. Open since 1912, this place has pub cuisine down to an art. Try their famous hot dog options or keep it simple with a hamburger or poutine. It's like having a hot dog at a hockey game, but at home.
If you’ve got a few mouths to feed, check out the crowd-pleasing appetizers from Ye Olde Orchard Pub & Grill. The Monkland Village fixture serves up tacos, curry, nachos, mac and cheese, calamari and the good "olde" list goes on.
If you and your game-day crew appreciate a crafty burger, order a round of La Belle et La Boeuf's 100% certified Angus beef burgers. Try the "Hangover," made with two patties, six pancakes and mango salsa — it's definitely better than any other hangover you might get these holidays.
You're Hankering For Some Late-Night Munchies
Address: 3469, av. du Parc, Montreal, QC (Alto Restaurant); 6549, rue Jarry E., Montreal, QC (Jarry Smoked Meat); 994, rue Rachel E., Montreal, QC (La Banquise)
When the clock strikes midnight and you feel the craving for something salty, sweet, crunchy, and cheesy pop up, fear not! Montreal's offerings are just a quick delivery drive away.
For some, nothing beats pizza for those midnight munchies. If that sounds like you, Alto Restaurant will deliver their entire menu of imaginative pizzas, poutines and souvlaki to you without question until 5 a.m. What a time to be alive.
If you long for a Montreal staple, treat your taste buds to St. Leonard's Jarry Smoked Meat. The landmark deli is always open, allowing you to grab some smoked-meat sandwiches, pizzas and steaks from dusk until dawn.
A late-night snack run isn't complete without poutine. Open 24 hours, La Banquise has every poutine topping imaginable, including guacamole, veggie patties and pogos, to satisfy any cheese and gravy fan.
You're A Pizza Fan Looking For A Solid Slice
Address: 112, rue Bernard O., Montreal, QC (Pizza Lafayette); 6065, rue Hochelaga, Montreal, QC (Pizza Lafontaine); 206, rue Jarry E., Montreal, QC (Vesta)
If takeout had a mascot, it would be a slice of pizza. Thankfully, you can find slices all across Montreal, with a ton of quality pizzerias in every neighbourhood.
Pizzeria Lafayette serves up delicious pizza creations from all-dressed to four-cheese (and the eye-watering Diablo). This extensive menu brings the authentic quality you'd expect from a pizza joint that's been open since 1962.
For the classic pizza lover, the menu at Pizza Lafontaine features all the favourites including seafood, pesto, alfredo and goat cheese toppings.
Named after the Roman goddess of home and family, Vesta serves up pizza tasting just like mama used to make. With an accompanying wine list and homemade pasta on the menu, this place delivers great Italian cuisine.
You're In Need Of Something To Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth
Address: 2215, boul. Marcel-Laurin, Saint-Laurent, QC (Mr. Puffs); 7210, boul. Langelier, Saint-Leonard, QC (Rockaberry); 1224, av. du Mont-Royal E., Montreal, QC (La Diperie)
Not everyone can bake when a craving for cookies or pie hits, which is why delivery is the fastest way to satisfy your sweet tooth.
For something hot and sweet, grab a box of iconic Mr. Puffs, complete with your choice of toppings, including chocolate, salted caramel and honey cinnamon. This popular Montreal spot will also deliver their decadent Twisters, milkshakes or coffees too.
Pie fans, this one’s for you. From blueberry lemon shortcake to raspberry fudge cheese, Rockaberry brings you spectacular desserts that have to be seen to be believed. They know the pie game and they play it well.
If you're looking for a place that will make you feel like a kid in a candy store, La Diperie is the spot. This one-stop ice-cream shop will deliver a sugar rush of cakes, donuts, cookie dough and (duh) ice cream right to your doorstep.
You're Hosting A Holiday Get-Together
Address: 6827, rue St-Dominique, Montreal, QC (Pizzeria GEMA); 925, rue Fleury E., Montreal, QC (Wa Wa Sushi); 5188, rue Jarry E., Montreal, QC (Café Milano)
At least once, let someone else cook the holiday feast. With fast and reliable delivery, SkipTheDishes means you can enjoy your dinner without the added stress of making it. Order a spread of gourmet pizzas from Pizzeria GEMA to win over the whole table.
For a flavour-packed meal that can be served up buffet style in your home, Wa Wa Sushi delivers platters loaded with up to 76 pieces of sushi along with whatever other Japanese delicacies you fancy.
Café Milano, meanwhile, makes sandwiches and salads with ingredients like steak, chicken, meatballs and veal cutlets for a tasty feast right at your dinner table. Don't forget to grab some desserts, like cannoli or xangos, for that sweet touch.
You're Feeling Like Having Brunch In Bed
Address: 227, rue Rachel E., Montreal, QC (Café Chez Téta); 1800, rue Notre-Dame O., Montreal, QC (Bird Bar); 7196, boul. Langelier, Montreal, QC (Petinos)
Brunch in bed is always a good idea, just don’t forget the napkins! Drawing on Lebanese cuisine, Café Chez Téta offers manoucheh (freshly baked flatbread) that comes with all sorts of toppings, from za'atar to kechek, for a flavour-packed meal to wake you right up.
Fried chicken for brunch at Bird Bar sounds like the ideal meal after a night out. Dive into their weekend brunch menu that includes avocado toast, chicken and waffles and smoked salmon benedict to start your day off right.
Inspired by the sound of a rooster in the morning, Petinos is the epitome of a homestyle brunch. Check out the restaurant's comprehensive menu of crepes, french toast and egg combos for the ultimate in-bed breakfast.
You're Shortthanded On Potluck Night
Address: 3735, rue Notre-Dame O., Montreal, QC (Restaurant Kioko); 6185, rue Belanger, Montreal, QC (Ebisu Sushi); 1365, rue Ontario E., Montreal, QC (Poutineville)
If you're attending a potluck, bringing a dish that travels easily, is ready to eat and can satisfy a crowd is where it's at.
Sushi from Restaurant Kioko is always a good go-to, offering platters of unique sushi creations up to 80 pieces. You can even tell Skip to deliver it where you're headed.
More ready-to-eat goodness can be found at Ebisu Sushi with their yummy poke bowls, pizza sushi and vegetarian options for potluck attendees.
It wouldn't be a Montreal-style potluck without at least one person bringing poutine. Let it be you this holiday season with an order from Poutineville. The cozy spot lets you construct your own poutine from a massive list of 40 ingredients, including 11 kinds of cheese and four types of potato.
You're Looking To Get Into The Holiday Spirit (Pun Intended)
Address: 8247, boul. Metropolitain E., Montreal, QC (La Poule en Feu); 5942, rue Sherbrooke O., Montreal, QC (L'Gros Luxe); 4319, rue St-Denis, Montreal, QC (Tomato La Boîte à Pizza)
What's a holiday feast without a festive drink to sip on? SkipTheDishes lets you order alcohol right to your doorstep, and all you need is your ID and to meet the minimum food order.
If you're planning for a bigger group (or just want to keep it simple), you can get beer or wine from La Poule en Feu. This charcoal-grilling joint has a delivery-ready drink menu for anyone over 18 to enjoy (responsibly).
You might not be able to get L'Gros Luxe's famous Caesars on Skip, but you can peruse their extensive wine and beer offerings. They even have cider for delivery.
For a taste of a European holiday, try out one of Tomato La Boîte à Pizza beers. They offer the Belgian Martens pilsner by the can, or you can get a bottle of Italian Menabrea delivered.
