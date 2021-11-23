The Struggle With Dry Skin Is Real But It’s Nothing A Quick Trip To Shoppers Drug Mart Can't Fix
You can shop new winter products and load up on PC Optimum™ points! 🙌
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Cold winters in Montreal are inevitable but dry winter skin is not. By changing your skincare regimen and using the right products, you can keep your skin looking soft and smooth all season long.
Shoppers Drug Mart is full of effective and inexpensive products that can keep your skin hydrated and moisturized to the max. There are over 400 beauty brands to choose from to help you build a routine that suits your specific needs. From Cerave to La Roche Posay, Olay, Bioderma, Versed, and so many more!
The great thing about shopping there is that you can use your PC Optimum™ card to score tons of points that you can put towards your next purchase. You can redeem $10 for every 10,000 points you earn.
Let's say your biggest skincare concern is redness caused by rosacea or eczema. At Shoppers Drug Mart, you can find gentle, non-irritating products that won't break the bank, like this Uriage Roséliane Anti-redness Cream for $28.
If you're still suffering from acne through the winter, the Cocokind Turmeric Tonic Spot Treatment for $14.99 is a good product to have in your beauty cabinet. It's a leave-on spot treatment that can help zap zits overnight.
Besides drinking water and investing in a humidifier (which you can also find at Shoppers Drug Mart), there are other ways to keep your skin hydrated and protected against the cold.
If you notice your skin's complexion is dull and lacking radiance, you can apply a few drops of Indeed Laboratories Vitamin C Brightening Drops after cleansing and before moisturizing. It costs $19.99 and you can earn 285 PC Optimum™ points with your order.
You can also try one of the newer brands at Shoppers Drug Mart called Florence Mills. The Mind Glowing Peel Off Mask for $29 will help you reset your skin after a long week, leaving you with a radiant complexion.
Some of us tend to get dry, flaky skin around our eyelids and under-eye area which is never cute. But there are a few effective ways of treating the condition after a quick trip to the drugstore.
You can buy a velvety rich cream like the Versed Zero-G Smoothing Eye Cream for $23.99. This one's loaded with smoothing algae extract, firming peptides and ethically-sourced mica so the sensitive skin around your eyes stays hydrated and younger-looking at the same time. We love a multi-tasker!
The CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser With Hyaluronic Acid is a massive fan-favourite and it's only $17.99. It's a non-foaming lotion that gently removes dirt and oil while keeping your skin super hydrated, especially during cold weather season.
With the holidays around the corner, everyone is super slammed with work and family and there's little time left for personal shopping. The Shoppers Drug Mart website makes it quick and easy to shop for products by concern, so you get what you need faster. Whether it's fine lines, redness, dark circles or dryness, you can filter through different concerns to find the product that's right for you.
You can even filter through different brands, formulas, skin types and ratings which is a huge time-saver. Now that your skin looks amazing, you can get back to doing all your favourite winter activities feeling comfortable and confident.
For more information about winter skincare products available at Shoppers Drug Mart, visit their website and download the app.
