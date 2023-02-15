There’s A Film Festival Coming To Ottawa & It’s The Perfect Reason To Plan A Winter Weekend Getaway
If you missed FNC this year, you’re going to want to check this out👀
Give yourself the pick-me-up you need and plan a weekend trip to this march to check out the International Film Festival of Ottawa! Catch up on the best cinema from prestigious festivals around the world while taking in the sights Ottawa has to offer.
Visit Ottawa’s galleries and museums, notable restaurants, and on March 11th, check out Pique, one of Ottawa’s best parties featuring eclectic musical, visual, and multimedia artists.
International Film Festival of Ottawa
Vincenta B Courtesty of IFFO
Price: $200 for a full IFFO Pass, $60 for a 6-Film Pack, or $15 for individual tickets. (Discounts for seniors and students)
When: March 8 to March 19
Address: ByTowne Cinema, the Mayfair Theatre, and the Ottawa Art Gallery
Why You Need To Go: If you missed TIFF or the Festival du Nouveau Cinema, here’s your chance to see some of the best films shown at those festivals in the fall!
Films being screened include:
- I Like Movies from Chandler Levack
- Coyote, award-winning Montreal filmmaker Katherine Jerkovic
- Phi 1.618 by Oscar-nominated Montreal film Artist Theodore Ushev
- Tales From The Gimli Hospital Redux by Guy Maddin