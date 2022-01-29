Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

A Montrealer's Petition For Kijiji To Stop All Pet Sales Has Over 400,000 Signatures

The petition says puppy mills and disreputable breeders can take advantage of the site.

Associate Editor
A Montrealer's Petition For Kijiji To Stop All Pet Sales Has Over 400,000 Signatures
Piotr Swat | Dreamstime, Daniel Madrigal | Dreamstime

A Montreal woman's petition pushing Kijiji Canada to ban the sale of household pets has now officially garnered more than 400,000 signatures.

The Change.org petition was launched by Barbara Lapointe in 2013. But nine years later, Kijiji still has not revised its pet policy to stop the sale of animals. Meanwhile, signatures continued to roll in up to the minute this article was written. Change.org noted that, at 500,000 signatures, it will become one of the top signed petitions on the site.

According to the petition, Kijiji may not "want to support puppy mills and backyard breeders, but by allowing pet sales to happen on their sites they are providing a marketplace where these disreputable breeders can profit."

Studies show that puppy mill dogs tend to have more psychological and behavioural issues, the petition says.

Online classifieds website Kijiji currently allows the sale of animals with a number of policies set in place. For example, pet stores are not allowed to sell dogs and cats (they can sell other animals), you can't post an ad that offers to ship animals rather than selling them locally in-person and dog and cat breeders can only post a maximum of three breeds each.

Kijiji's pet posting policy also states that any pets advertised "must be owned by the individual rehoming the pet," which means the animals can't be bought from third parties for the purpose of selling.

Still, Lapointe says some things may fall between the cracks.

"[Kijiji] clearly know[s] about the problem too, because they have guidelines that warn buyers about mills. The problem is it's really easy for unethical breeders to disguise themselves online," Lapointe wrote in the petition.

Instead of allowing the sale of household pets, the petition asks Kijiji to "promote adoption from registered animal rescue groups and shelters, and the re-homing of family pets (for a small adoption fee)" — a policy put in place by other online classifieds, including Craigslist.

Craigslist prohibits the sale of pets and animal parts on its platform, with the exception of re-homing a pet with an adoption fee, as stated on its policy page.

The petition is not only asking for dogs and cats to be spared from Kijiji sales, but pets of any kind: "dogs, cats, primates, cage birds, rodents, reptiles, amphibians, and fishes."

MTL Blog reached out to Kijiji for comment but did not receive an immediate response. We will update this story when we hear back.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web

The Montreal SPCA Wants To Make Breakups Easier On Your Dog With This Custody Agreement

Because currently, the law treats our precious fur babies like mere fur possessions.

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

Divorce can be ruff.

He got the Poäng armchair from Ikea; she got the Keurig K-Cup coffee maker, boxes of assorted coffee pods included. He took the car; she got the boat. He got the crystal decanter glass set (a gift from her sister), though it was mostly for show as he liked drinking straight from the bottle (an early red flag she ignored).

Keep Reading Show less

A Petition To Free A Whale From Marineland Went Viral & Quebecers Are Joining The Fight

The orca, which lives in Ontario, has been called "the loneliest whale in the world."

Mandimiles | Dreamstime

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

Hundreds of thousands of people — including Quebec activists — have mobilized online to free a whale living in captivity at an Ontario Marineland facility. The orca has reportedly been alone in a tank for 10 years.

Keep Reading Show less

Unusual Animals You Can Adopt In Montreal Right Now

Cuteness overload.
Kijiji

As I was scanning through Kijiji this morning, I found a bunch of cutie pie animals waiting to find a loving home. I specifically wrote the word "adopt" in the title, even though there are certain fees attached to welcoming these furry friends inside your households... because you don't just buy an animal, you adopt them. You become their parent. It's a huge responsibility so, please, don't make any impulsive decisions unless you feel 100% ready for the commitment.

Now, take a deep breath and try not to break down in tears because what you're about to see is beyond any acceptable levels of cuteness. Too freaking much!

Keep Reading Show less