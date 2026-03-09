March's Old Age Security payments are coming and Quebec seniors can get up to $816
The amount you get will be adjusted next month.
Quebec seniors, your next Old Age Security payment is on its way.
March's OAS deposit is set to hit accounts in the next few weeks, wrapping up the first quarter of 2026. The amounts stay the same as what landed in January and February, following the 0.3% quarterly increase that took effect at the start of the year. Service Canada won't update the rates again until April's payment cycle.
Whether you're already receiving OAS or just getting familiar with the program, here's what you need to know about this month's payment, who qualifies, and how it all works.
Understanding Old Age Security
Old Age Security is the federal government's main pension program for seniors. It pays out monthly regardless of whether you worked or contributed to any fund during your career. That's what sets it apart from the Canada Pension Plan, which requires workplace contributions.
Service Canada handles enrollment automatically for most people. You'll receive a letter before your first payment that walks you through everything.
The program also goes beyond the basic pension. Seniors with lower incomes can qualify for additional support through the Guaranteed Income Supplement and related allowances, which get bundled into one monthly deposit with your OAS.
OAS eligibility requirements
Qualifying for Old Age Security comes down to three things: your age, how long you've lived in Canada, and your legal status here. Work history and tax contributions don't factor in.
Here's what you need to receive March 2026 payments:
- Be at least 65 years old
- Have Canadian citizenship or legal resident status
- Have lived in Canada for a minimum of 10 years after turning 18
- Have a net income from 2024 under $148,451 (ages 65-74) or under $154,196 (ages 75+)
Living outside Canada doesn't automatically disqualify you. If you had citizenship or legal status when you left and spent at least 20 years here as an adult, you can still collect payments abroad.
Additional support programs
The Guaranteed Income Supplement adds more money for OAS recipients with limited incomes. Your OAS payments don't count toward that income calculation.
Here are the GIS income limits for March:
- Single, widowed or divorced seniors: annual income below $22,512
- Couples both getting full OAS: combined income below $29,712
- Couples where one gets the Allowance: combined income below $41,616
- Couples where one doesn't get OAS or Allowance: combined income below $53,952
The Allowance supports Canadians between 60 and 64 whose spouse receives GIS, while the Allowance for the Survivor helps widowed people in that age range. Both require Canadian residency and specific income thresholds.
How to apply for OAS
Most people don't need to apply. Service Canada's automatic system registers you around age 64 and sends a letter confirming eligibility and asking when you'd like payments to begin.
You can start collecting OAS the month after your 65th birthday, but waiting can be worth it. Delaying until age 70 permanently boosts your monthly payment — you gain 0.6% for each month you hold off, adding up to 7.2% more per year.
If you aren't enrolled automatically or need to apply manually, you can do so online through My Service Canada Account or by submitting forms by mail or at a Service Canada office. The Allowance and Allowance for the Survivor require separate applications.
March 2026 payment amounts
What you receive depends on your age, income, and household setup. Service Canada adjusts rates every three months in January, April, July, and October to keep pace with inflation. March's amounts are unchanged from January's adjusted rates.
Here are the maximum monthly amounts:
- OAS pension (ages 65-74): $742.31
- OAS pension (ages 75+): $816.54
- Guaranteed Income Supplement (single/partner without OAS): $1,108.74
- Guaranteed Income Supplement (partner gets OAS/Allowance): $667.41
- Allowance: $1,409.76
- Allowance for the Survivor: $1,681.69
These are the maximum amounts possible. What you actually receive may be less depending on your situation. The full OAS pension requires 40 years of Canadian residence after age 18. Between 10 and 39 years means partial payments.
OAS and your taxes
Old Age Security counts as taxable income on your annual return. Service Canada won't deduct taxes from your payments unless you request it.
If you don't set up withholding, you receive the full amount each month but may owe money at tax time. Deductions can be arranged through My Service Canada Account or with a paper form. Service Canada mails out T4A(OAS) slips each year for Canadian residents, and NR4 forms for those living abroad.
When March's OAS payment arrives
Your March deposit hits accounts on Thursday, March 27, 2026. Direct deposit recipients will see the money that day with no extra steps needed. Paper cheque recipients may receive theirs slightly earlier, though the cheque date will reflect the official payment date.
The next payment after March comes on Wednesday, April 28, when Service Canada's quarterly rate adjustment will also take effect.