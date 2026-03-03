When you should actually take off your winter tires in Quebec, according to a meteorologist
"Snow is still possible into the end of March and even into April."
With temperatures starting to rise and the switch to daylight saving time right around the corner, many Quebecers are getting the itch to ditch their shovels, boots, and winter tires.
But before you book that garage appointment, it's worth knowing that Quebec's legal deadline and the safest time to actually make the swap are two very different things.
Don't switch your tires too soon
By law, winter tires are mandatory on passenger vehicles until March 15. Once that date passes, you're no longer on the hook for a fine. But Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologist Peter Kimball says the deadline shouldn't be the deciding factor.
"Snow is still possible into the end of March and even into April," he told MTL Blog.
The numbers support that. According to Environment Canada statistics, Montreal averages about 13 centimetres of snow in April. Quebec City is similar. Meanwhile, cities like Saguenay and Val-d'Or see roughly 24 centimetres in April, with a few more possible into May. The further north you are in the province, the more patient you should be to make the switch to all-season tires.
Follow this temperature rule
If you followed the winter tire conversation in the fall, you may already know about the 7°C rule. Tire experts recommend keeping your winters on until the average daily temperature consistently stays above that mark, since winter tire compounds are designed to grip in the cold, and all-seasons start to outperform them once things warm up.
Kimball points out that 7°C refers to the daily average, not the afternoon high. A day that peaks at 10°C but dips near freezing overnight might still average out below the threshold.
For Montreal and southern Quebec, he recommends aiming for mid-April at the earliest. For northern regions like Saguenay and Val-d'Or, the end of April is a safer bet.
Don't let this week's warmth fool you
Temperatures in Montreal are expected to climb to around 8°C in the coming days, and some rain is in the forecast for the weekend. It might feel like the corner has been turned, but Kimball says it hasn't. Winter weather could still creep back into the picture.
"Don't be fooled by the thaw for the next few days," he said. "We probably have not seen the end of winter yet. We probably will get colder temperatures below zero, and snow is entirely possible by the end of March."
It's a pattern that plays out most years. Warmth arrives in March, spirits lift, and then temperatures fall again. "It's very common," the meteorologist said.
So while the urge to swap your tires as soon as the law permits is understandable, the smarter move is to wait until both the thermometer and the calendar are on your side. For most of southern Quebec, that means somewhere around the second or third week of April. For the north, hold off until you can almost see May on the horizon.