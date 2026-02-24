7 provincial and federal benefits Quebecers can get money from this March
Some residents can expect multiple cheques over the next few weeks.
March is nearly here, and with it comes another round of government benefit payments hitting bank accounts across Quebec.
Whether you're retired, raising kids, or dealing with rising housing or health care costs, there are several payments scheduled this month from the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA), Revenu Québec, and Retraite Québec that you may be entitled to.
A reminder that most of these benefits are calculated based on your most recent tax return, so filing your 2025 taxes on time is the best way to make sure nothing gets delayed or interrupted. If you are still getting cheques in the mail, switching to direct deposit is a simple step that gets your money to you faster.
Here is what eligible Quebecers can expect in March 2026.
Old Age Security (OAS)
Old Age Security is a federal monthly pension for Canadians aged 65 and older who meet residency requirements. You do not need a work history or contributions to qualify — eligibility is based on age and how long you have lived in Canada.
Maximum monthly amounts for March 2026:
- Ages 65 to 74: up to $742.31, if your 2024 net income is under $148,451
- Ages 75 and over: up to $816.54, if your 2024 net income is under $154,196
Seniors 75 and older receive a permanent 10% boost to their base OAS amount.
Payment date: Friday, March 27
Quebec Pension Plan (QPP / RRQ)
The Quebec Pension Plan pays out retirement income to people who contributed while working in Quebec. You can start collecting as early as 60 — though at a reduced rate — or hold off until 72 to maximize your monthly amount.
Maximum monthly amounts based on when you start:
- At 60 (64% of the maximum): $964.90
- At 65 (100% of the maximum): $1,507.65
- At 72 (158.8% of the maximum): $2,394.15
Your actual payment will depend on your earnings history and total contributions over your working years.
Payment date: Tuesday, March 31
Canada Child Benefit (CCB)
The Canada Child Benefit is a tax-free monthly payment for families with children under 18. How much you get depends on your household income, the number of kids you have, and their ages.
For the current benefit year (July 2025 to June 2026), families with an adjusted net income under $37,487 can receive the maximum:
- Children under 6: up to $7,997 per year ($666.41 per month)
- Children aged 6 to 17: up to $6,748 per year ($562.33 per month)
Payments start to taper off once family income passes $37,487. Families with a child who qualifies for the Disability Tax Credit may also receive the Child Disability Benefit alongside their CCB deposit.
Payment date: Friday, March 20
Canada Disability Benefit (CDB)
The Canada Disability Benefit offers monthly support to adults between 18 and 64 with an approved Disability Tax Credit. To be eligible, you need to have filed a 2024 tax return and be a legal resident of Canada.
- Maximum benefit: $2,400 per year ($200 per month), indexed to inflation
- Full benefit available to single individuals earning under $33,000, or couples earning under $46,500
A portion of employment income is excluded from the calculation — $10,000 for individuals and $14,000 for couples — and the benefit decreases gradually as income rises above those thresholds.
Payment date: Thursday, March 19
Child Care Expense Tax Credit
This refundable provincial tax credit is designed to help families recover some of what they spent on child care during the year. The credit rate runs from 67% to 78%, with lower-income households receiving the higher end of that range.
For the 2025 taxation year, eligible expenses are capped at:
- $12,275 for a child under 7
- $6,180 for a child aged 7 to under 16, or a child with an impairment
- $16,800 for a child with a severe and prolonged mental or physical impairment
One thing worth flagging: starting with the 2026 taxation year, the eligible age drops from 16 to 14 for most children. Kids with disabilities remain eligible regardless of age.
Families can also opt to receive this credit through advance monthly payments rather than waiting for tax season. More details are available on Revenu Québec's website.
Shelter Allowance Program (Allocation-logement)
If rent is eating up a big chunk of your monthly income, this provincial program could help. It is aimed at renters who are 50 and older and living alone, or single-parent families with at least one dependent child.
Income limits to qualify:
- $22,900 for individuals aged 50+
- $39,500 for single parents with one or two children
- $45,500 for families with three or more children
Monthly assistance ranges from $100 to $170, depending on what share of your income goes toward rent. In some cases, payments can be issued retroactively.
Payment timing: Within the first five business days of March
Canadian Dental Care Plan (CDCP)
The Canadian Dental Care Plan covers eligible households with annual incomes under $90,000 for a range of dental expenses. There is no set payment date — reimbursements are processed on a rolling basis once claims are submitted.
If you are newly eligible, you should have received a letter with a personalized application code. How much you get back depends on your eligible expenses, the plan's fee schedule, and your adjusted family net income.