14 Montreal grocery stores, markets, and bakeries that have been fined by MAPAQ in 2026
Some of them are repeat offenders.
MAPAQ fines handed to Montreal restaurants tend to get a lot of attention, but the province's food safety watchdog doesn't just keep tabs on the city's dining scene. Grocery stores, markets, butcher shops, and bakeries are held to the same hygiene and safety standards — and not all of them are meeting the bar.
Since the start of 2026, more than a dozen food businesses across Montreal have been ordered to pay fines ranging from $1,000 to $14,500, all tied to food safety and sanitation violations, according to records published by Quebec's Ministère de l'Agriculture, des Pêcheries et de l'Alimentation du Québec (MAPAQ).
One important note before diving in: the inspections cited here did not necessarily take place in 2026. In many cases, several months or even years can pass between the date of the infraction and the official publication of the judgment, as the legal process runs its course.
Here are the Montreal food businesses that have been fined so far in 2026, ranked by total fine amount.
Marché à Tunis — $14,500
2277A boul. Marcel-Laurin
The biggest penalties on this list went to Marché à Tunis, which was hit with three separate fines totalling $14,500, all judged on February 17, 2026.
- $10,000 fine for operating in violation of a ministry order, or conducting activity while under a permit suspension or cancellation. Infraction dated September 29, 2023.
- $3,200 fine for unclean premises, equipment, and utensils used for food preparation, storage, and service. Infraction dated August 7, 2024.
- $1,300 fine for failing to keep perishable heat-sensitive products at or below 4°C. Infraction dated August 7, 2024.
Marché Marema — $4,000
7432A rue Saint-Hubert
Marché Marema was fined $4,000 on January 30, 2026, after inspectors found the premises were not free of contaminants, including insects, rodents, or their droppings. The infraction was dated January 22, 2025.
Yaser Fruits — $3,500
7256 rue Hutchison
Yaser Fruits was ordered to pay $3,500 on February 9, 2026, for the same type of violation: failure to keep the premises free of contaminants, including insects and rodents. The infraction was dated June 12, 2024. The store was also fined a total of $3,000 by MAPAQ in 2025.
Marché Le Bled — $3,500
755 rue Jean-Talon E.
Marché Le Bled received a $3,500 fine on February 12, 2026, after inspectors found evidence of contaminants, including insects or rodents, on the premises. The infraction was dated November 15, 2024.
Marché Fruiterie Cité — $3,200
7427 av. Harley
Marché Fruiterie Cité was fined $3,200 on January 30, 2026, after inspectors found that the premises, equipment, and utensils used for food preparation and storage were not being kept clean. The infraction was dated October 9, 2024. The market was also sanctioned by MAPAQ in June 2025, receiving a $2,200 fine at that time.
Marché et restaurant Lian Tai — $2,800
1993 boul. Marcel-Laurin
Lian Tai was fined $2,800 on January 23, 2026, for failing to keep hot perishable products at a minimum internal temperature of 60°C until delivered to the customer. The infraction was dated February 20, 2025. The business was also fined $1,800 by MAPAQ in 2025.
Boulangerie La Tunisienne — $2,500
3558 rue Belair
La Tunisienne was hit with a $2,500 fine on January 16, 2026, for failing to maintain a proper staff registry tracking food handling certifications, as required by Quebec food safety regulations. The infraction was dated June 13, 2025. The bakery also racked up $4,600 in MAPAQ fines in 2025.
Marché C&T — $2,100
12200 boul. LaurentienThe St-Laurent location of Marché C&T was hit with two fines totalling $2,100 in early 2026.
- $1,600 fine for unclean premises and equipment. Infraction dated March 21, 2025, judged February 16, 2026.
- $500 fine for failing to properly label live shellfish sold in bulk with the required harvesting zone and harvest date. Infraction dated October 16, 2025, judged February 9, 2026.
The same location was also fined $3,000 in December 2025.
Boulangerie Arte-Pane — $1,800
8335 boul. Langelier
Arte-Pane was fined $1,800 on February 9, 2026, after inspectors found contaminants, including insects or rodents, on the premises. The infraction was dated October 30, 2024. The bakery had also been fined twice by MAPAQ in 2025 for a combined total of $2,600.
Supermarché Lipa's / Épicerie Kleins — $1,500
5573 av. du Parc
Supermarché Lipa's was fined $1,500 on January 16, 2026, for failing to keep perishable heat-sensitive products stored at or below 4°C. The infraction was dated January 13, 2025.
Latina Cuisine — $1,500
554 rue Saint-Roch
Latina Cuisine received a $1,500 fine on February 16, 2026, after inspectors found contaminants including insects or rodents on the premises. The infraction was dated September 5, 2025.
Boucherie Sabra — $1,300
25 rue Ontario E.
Boucherie Sabra was fined $1,300 on January 16, 2026, after inspectors found the premises were not free of contaminants, including insects and rodents. The infraction was dated March 27, 2025.
Intermarché Beaubien — $1,200
1451 rue Beaubien E.
Intermarché Beaubien was hit with a $1,200 fine on February 13, 2026, for using inaccurate, false, or misleading labelling on a product — or failing to include required information that could create confusion for buyers about the product's origin, nature, quality, or composition. The infraction was dated November 15, 2024.
Le Richmond, Marché Italien — $1,000
333 rue Richmond
Le Richmond was fined $1,000 on February 13, 2026, for the same type of labelling violation as Intermarché Beaubien above. The infraction was dated November 28, 2024.
Is it still safe to shop at these places?
A fine from MAPAQ does not automatically mean a business is unsafe to visit today. When a food establishment remains open after receiving a violation, it means corrective actions have been taken, and follow-up inspections have been carried out to confirm compliance.
Temporary closures are only ordered when there is an immediate risk to public health.
This story was adapted from the article "14 épiceries et marchés à Montréal qui ont eu 1 000 à 14 500 $ d'amendes du MAPAQ en 2026" which was originally published on Narcity Quebec.