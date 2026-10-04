Parti Québécois leader says he feeling optimistic on last day of Quebec campaign

PQ leader 'optimistic' on final campaign day
PQ leader 'optimistic' on final campaign day
Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon shakes hands with six year old Olivier Boyer as he makes a campaign stop in Montreal on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. Quebec votes in a provincial election on Monday.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
Writer

Parti Québécois leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon said he expects Monday's provincial election to be tight, but he remains optimistic.

Speaking to journalists in Montreal, the separatist leader said he feels at peace with his performance in the campaign.

"I hope that tomorrow there will be a significant change in direction, and I think that’s what the people of Quebec are expecting," St-Pierre Plamondon said. "I believe we are the only ones who can offer that."

While the PQ has maintained a lead in the polls throughout the campaign, St-Pierre Plamondon said he is not taking a victory for granted. However, he said his party was considering scenarios of forming a minority or majority government as serious possibilities.

He has maintained that a PQ government would launch a sovereignty referendum campaign after U.S. President Donald Trump leaves the White House in 2029, regardless of whether the separatist party has a minority or a majority in the Quebec legislature.

On Saturday, the PQ leader laid out his priorities for his first 100 days in office, if his party forms government. In a news release, he said his top priority would be to allocate a special budget for homelessness, especially with winter around the corner. 

In addition, a PQ government would cut red tape, abolish taxes on used goods, lower the gas tax, reinvest in community organizations and food banks, and lower immigration thresholds. 

St-Pierre Plamondon is spending the last day of the electoral campaign meeting undecided voters and supporters in the Montreal area. He boasted in a news release that he is the only political leader to have visited every region of Quebec over the last 39 days. 

St-Pierre Plamondon is seeking to be reelected in a riding on the Island of Montreal. The seat was the only one held by the PQ on the island before the campaign began.

Earlier, St-Pierre Plamondon kicked off his last day of campaigning with an appeal to undecided voters. 

"I'm appealing to those who are not even certain they will vote tomorrow," he said. "Please help us deliver the change you are requesting. And we need that support."

According to Élections Québec, about a quarter of eligible voters have already cast their vote.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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