Quebec party leaders work to shore up support as campaign enters final strech

Quebec campaign enters final stretch
Quebec campaign enters final stretch
Coalition Avenir Quebec Leader Christine Frechette, greets supporters as she arrives at a community centre alongside local candidates during a campaign stop, in Montreal, on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Writer

Quebec's main party leaders are shifting their campaigns into top gear, with the election just days away.

Several of the leaders spent Thursday trying to shore up support in ridings that are expected to be tight races for their parties.

Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon has been asking voters to give his party a majority government, as polls continue to show his party in the lead.

He made an appeal to undecided voters on Thursday, telling them a strong Parti Québécois government is best-placed to deliver needed change.

But Québéc solidaire spokesperson Ruba Ghazal warned electors against strategic voting and urged them to vote with their hearts.

Quebecers go to the polls on Oct. 5.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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