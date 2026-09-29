Starbucks just closed 10 of its Quebec locations — Here's why
Two Montreal stores have closed.
If your daily coffee run includes a stop at Starbucks, you may need to switch things up. Ten locations across Quebec have officially closed their doors as part of a major North American restructuring plan that included over 250 recent store closures by the coffee giant.
The shutdowns have resulted in approximately 100 layoffs across the province, according to data from the Ministère de l'Emploi et de la Solidarité sociale (reported by Narcity Quebec).
The closures hit close to home for Montrealers, with two of the affected cafes located on the island — including a popular spot on Peel and another in the Plateau.
Which Quebec locations are affected?
Here is the full breakdown of the Starbucks locations in Quebec that have recently closed:
- Baie-Saint-Paul
- 935, boul. Mgr de Laval, Baie-Saint-Paul, QC
- Brossard
- 2000, rue de l’Éclipse, Brossard, QC
- Sainte-Sophie
- 2419, boul. Sainte-Sophie, Sainte-Sophie, QC
- Donnacona
- 152, boul. Les Écureuils, Donnacona, QC
- Saint-Hubert
- 5200, boul. Cousineau, Saint-Hubert, QC
- Beloeil
- 427, rue de l’Industrie, Belœil, QC
- Montreal
- 220, rue Peel, Montreal, QC (Griffintown)
- 751, av. du Mont-Royal Est, Montréal, QC (Plateau-Mont-Royal)
- Val-d'Or
- 1854, 3e Avenue, Val-d’Or, QC
- Contrecœur
- 4220, rue des Patriotes, Contrecœur, QC
Why is Starbucks closing stores?
The Quebec closures stem from an overarching overhaul led by Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol, who announced in a public letter last year that more than 430 stores across Canada and the United States were designated for closure.
In the letter, Niccol explained that store evaluations are conducted annually based on performance metrics and lease expirations, but noted that this larger wave of closures was designed to reset company operations. Along with retail store cuts, approximately 900 corporate positions were eliminated globally to streamline administration.
In an announcement posted last Thursday, Starbucks COO Mike Grams confirmed the closing of "approximately 250 coffeehouses later this week," adding that "this represents approximately 1% of our more than 18,000 North America coffeehouses."
Employees affected by the store closures were offered options to transfer to nearby locations where spots were available, with severance packages provided to those unable or choosing not to relocate.
Last fall, Starbucks closed approximately 100 stores in North America, including eight in Quebec and four in Montreal. That round of layoffs coincided with menu adjustments across Canada, where Starbucks trimmed roughly 20% of its item lineup to streamline operations and focus on core beverages.
This story was inspired by the article "Une dizaine de Starbucks ferment au Québec : Voici lesquels et pourquoi" which was originally published on Narcity.
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