Montreal, Quebec City named Canada's co-host cities for women's volleyball World Cup
Montreal and Quebec City have been announced as co-host cities for the women’s volleyball World Cup making its North American debut next year.
The two Canadian cities join Orlando, Fla., Anaheim, Calif., and Omaha, Neb., in hosting the 32-country tournament Aug. 5 to Sept. 5, 2027.
The tournament, which determines the world champion, is also an Olympic qualifier in 2027 with the top three countries not yet qualified punching their tickets to Los Angeles in 2028.
Canada's women have already claimed an Olympic berth by winning a regional NORCECA tournament in August in the Dominican Republic.
Canada will compete in Olympic indoor women's volleyball in L.A. for the first time since 1996, so next year's World Cup is an important Olympic dress rehearsal for the team.
Montreal's Bell Centre and Quebec City's Videotron Centre join Omaha and Orlando in hosting the Round of 16 and pool phase matches Aug. 20-28. The quarterfinals, semifinals and final will be in Anaheim. Italy is the defending champion.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2026.
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