A 'T' logo is returning to shelves at Quebec stores — Here's what it means for grocery prices
A maple leaf logo identifying Canadian-made products will continue to appear alongside it
If you shopped at Provigo or Maxi earlier this year, you might remember seeing a small black triangle on certain products. That symbol is coming back, and it's not great news for your wallet.
Loblaw CEO Per Bank announced on LinkedIn Monday that the company is bringing back its "T" logo across its Canadian banners, including Provigo, Maxi, Maxi et Cie and Pharmaprix in Quebec, as well as No Frills, Real Canadian Superstore and Shoppers Drug Mart elsewhere in the country.
The logo was first introduced in March 2025 to flag products imported directly from the United States that were affected by tariffs. It disappeared last fall after the federal government pulled back most of its retaliatory tariffs on American goods in September 2025.
It's back now because the trade situation got significantly worse over the past week. After months of negotiations, talks collapsed Friday after Canada accused the U.S. of adding last-minute demands to an agreement both sides had already reached — including, according to Prime Minister Mark Carney, provisions that would have affected Quebec's French language protections. Donald Trump has denied that claim. What followed was an escalation on both sides, with the U.S. imposing 50% tariffs on billions of dollars worth of Canadian exports, which came into effect August 22.
Canada responded with $27.6 billion worth of new counter-tariffs set to kick in September 8, covering everything from American cheese, toilet paper and paper towels to smartphones, washing machines and plastic packaging.
The "T" logo is Loblaw's way of helping shoppers navigate what's coming. According to Bank, the symbol will appear on a relatively small number of products at first, but that number will grow as tariffs extend to more categories. The maple leaf logo identifying Canadian-made products will continue to appear alongside it.
"We know many people will want to support Canadian businesses and choose Canadian products in the weeks ahead," he wrote. "Our job is to make that easier, clearer and more transparent."
Bank also addressed price gouging concerns directly. Loblaw will not profit from the tariffs, he said. Any price increases on shelves will reflect the actual cost impact, and the company will work to source domestic alternatives where possible.
So, if a "T" shows up on something you regularly buy in the coming weeks, it means the price may be about to change.
Want to know which US products will cost more under new Canadian tariffs? Check out the full list here.
This story was inspired by the article "Un logo « T » va apparaître sur tes aliments vendus au Maxi et Provigo : voici quoi savoir" which was originally published on Narcity.
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