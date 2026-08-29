Quebec is home to the Venice of Canada with winding canals and European charm
It's a little slice of Europe, much closer to home. 🇨🇦
You don't need to hop on a plane to Europe to wander through a town filled with canals, bridges and plenty of old-world charm.
Instead, you can visit a quaint small-town destination right here in La Belle Province that has been dubbed the "Venice of Canada" and makes for the perfect road trip from Montreal.
Set in Quebec's Mauricie region between Trois-Rivières and Quebec City, the municipality of Sainte-Anne-de-la-Pérade is a charming spot known for its nature and heritage.
The historic village sits at the mouth of the Sainte-Anne River where it meets the St. Lawrence River, creating a picturesque landscape of islands, waterways and bridges.
The village has been nicknamed the “Venice of Canada," drawing and enchanting visitors with its canals, just like the Italian city.
Its nickname isn't just a clever tourism slogan, either. According to Quebec's Commission de toponymie, the municipality earned the title due to its abundance of islands, bridges and canals, as well as its close relationship with the surrounding waterways.
The village takes its name from the river itself, in honour of Thomas Tarieu de La Pérade, whose son married the "heroine" of New France, Madeleine de Verchères, whose name can also be seen around town.
Within the Chenaux Regional County Municipality, Sainte-Anne-de-la-Pérade is known as the largest commercial hub. The municipality boasts many businesses and services, with local farms, orchards, a cheese shop, a microbrewery, and a market that runs over the summer.
Founded in 1693, Sainte-Anne-de-la-Pérade is also packed with history, making it a charming destination for a day trip or weekend getaway.
One of the best ways to experience the area is by following Le Chemin du Roy, a heritage route built during the New France era that stretches between Quebec City and Montreal and passes through a series of picturesque riverside communities.
The route runs directly through Sainte-Anne-de-la-Pérade, as well as neighbouring small towns and communities, offering plenty of opportunities to stop and explore along the way.
The road is known for its history and scenic views of the St. Lawrence River, and it's also part of Quebec's Route Verte cycling network, meaning you can experience it as a road trip or cycling route.
Once in Sainte-Anne-de-la-Pérade, you can explore the village's historic streets and admire its waterways, bridges, architecture and nature.
The Domaine seigneurial Sainte-Anne is a must-see stop in town. This historic manorial estate is set in beautifully landscaped gardens and includes the ruins of the old manor house originally built as a home for the lords of Sainte-Anne.
The village's church is also worth checking out. The Eglise Sainte-Anne was built in 1855 and was originally inspired by Montreal's Notre-Dame Basilica.
With stunning arches, rose windows, and two bell towers, the church has all the magnificence of a Gothic cathedral like those you might see in Europe.
And while summer is a great time to visit Sainte-Anne-de-la-Pérade, in winter, the town and the river really come to life.
During this time, the town is popular for "poisson des chenaux," and the frozen Sainte-Anne River becomes home to hundreds of heated fishing cabins -- more than 500 can be set up on the ice during the season, attracting thousands of visitors for this uniquely Canadian experience.
In warmer months, meanwhile, the waterways and surrounding countryside make the village a beautiful place to unwind.
You can take a scenic drive along Le Chemin du Roy, explore the heritage sites, stop for local food and drinks, or wander around the village and take in its postcard-worthy views.
Sainte-Anne-de-la-Pérade is about a 2-hour road trip from Montreal, making it a doable day trip or longer weekend getaway. You can also work it in as a stop along a longer trip on the Chemin du Roy, or on a road trip from Montreal to Quebec City.
With its canals, little islands, bridges and historic buildings, Sainte-Anne-de-la-Pérade offers a little taste of Europe without having to leave Quebec.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.