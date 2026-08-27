This train trip from Montreal whisks you away to a storybook town with a saltwater beach
Boat tours, fresh seafood, and sandy beaches await. 🌊
If you're dreaming of a summer getaway that feels worlds away without having to board a plane, there's a charming Maritime destination you can reach by train from Montreal.
Just a train trip from Montreal, you can visit a city with charming, small-town vibes that's like something straight off the pages of a storybook, complete with beautiful seaside scenery and a saltwater beach.
Situated on the warm waters of Chaleur Bay, Bathurst, the biggest city on New Brunswick’s north coast, is a scenic seaside spot with tons to see and do.
The best part is, you don't actually need to drive — instead of dealing with traffic, gas and a long trip on the road, you can get there by train with VIA Rail from Montreal.
VIA Rail's Ocean route connects Montreal with Bathurst, taking travellers through Quebec and northern New Brunswick before arriving in the seaside city.
The route offers a scenic alternative to driving or flying, and lets you sit back and admire the landscape along the way. Don't expect to get there quickly, though. The train ride takes about 14 hours, turning the journey into part of the adventure.
Once you arrive, you'll find a destination where the ocean is never far away. Lying on the beautiful Chaleur Bay, Bathurst is surrounded by beaches, coastal trails and natural attractions, making it an easy place to slow down for a few days.
The train will drop you off in what's known as West Bathurst. You'll likely need to rent a car — thankfully, there are places to do so nearby.
Once you have your vehicle, head into town to La Promenade, the town square, where you'll find a gazebo, restaurants, and shops.
The square is home to eateries, historic buildings, local boutiques, and regional artists, making it the perfect place to stroll and explore. You'll find boutiques, specialty foods, an international-cuisine restaurant, a visitor information centre, and a unique outdoor pavilion that hosts a variety of activities throughout the year.
Picturesque boardwalks here allow you to admire spectacular views of one of the most beautiful bays in the world, the Bay of Chaleur. And don't forget to check out the marina — this is a seaside town, after all.
Bathurst also offers plenty of nature to explore. Youghall Beach is where you'll find golden sands, gentle, blue waves, and some of the warmest waters in Eastern Canada.
The beach also has a boardwalk with several access points to the shore, as well as an outdoor platform where yoga sessions are held throughout the summer.
If you want to connect with nature, visiting the Pabineau Falls and hiking along the Nepisiguit Mi’gmaq trail are the perfect way to do so. Located in the Pabineau First Nation, the falls are on the Nepisiguit River and are surrounded by stunning wilderness.
The Daly Point Nature Reserve is another spot to explore the outdoors. Spanning over 40 hectares, the reserve offers about 6 kilometres of trails that lead through salt marshes, lush fields, and mixed forests.
Along the way, you'll see many different flora and fauna, with hundreds of species of flowers, plants, and animals calling the area home.
Offering small-town charm, plenty of outdoor experiences and access to a stunning bay with golden-sand beaches, a trip to Bathurst is like stepping into a Maritime storybook.
You can wake up in Montreal, settle into a VIA Rail journey, and eventually find yourself beside a sandy saltwater beach in New Brunswick.
VIA Rail Montreal to Bathurst
Price: $135+
Why You Need To Go: Leave the car at home — boat tours, fresh seafood, beaches, seaside trails and golden sunsets await in this charming city that can easily be reached by train.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.