Elections Quebec is hiring and some jobs pay $26.81/hour with no experience needed
Even the training sessions come with a paycheque.
With Quebec's provincial election set for October 5, Elections Québec is gearing up to hire thousands of people across the province starting in early September, and if you're looking for a short-term gig to pad your bank account this fall, the timing couldn't be better.
In total, more than 50,000 people will be hired across Quebec's 127 electoral districts to help run the vote, with advance polling happening September 27 and 28 ahead of election day itself.
Here's what the jobs entail.
Who can apply
The eligibility bar is low. You need to be at least 16 years old on voting day, hold Canadian citizenship, have lived in Quebec for at least six months, and not have lost your voting rights, for reasons like electoral fraud or being under legal guardianship.
What the jobs pay
Most people apply for the roles needed on election day itself, which pay between $19.62 and $26.81 an hour depending on the responsibilities involved. Positions include revising officer, counting officer, polling station secretary, and information and order officer (PRIMO), the last of which comes with the highest hourly rate on election day, at $26.81.
But if you want the best-paying gig in the mix, look at the assistant role instead. It pays up to $33.96 an hour and runs for about 40 days working out of the returning officer's office, handling recruitment, staff training, and general logistics in the lead-up to the vote.
How to apply
Anyone interested can apply directly through Elections Québec's online application form.
One more perk worth knowing: all the training tied to these jobs is paid too. The only real requirement is showing up for your scheduled shifts.
Elections Québec job openings
Pay: Between $19.62 and $33.96/hour, depending on the role
Employer: Elections Québec
Apply here
This story was inspired by the article "Élections Québec engage et ça paie jusqu'à 26,81 $/h sans expérience requise" which was originally published on Narcity.
AI tools may have been used to support the creation or distribution of this content; however, it has been carefully edited and fact-checked by a member of MTL Blog's Editorial team. For more information on our use of AI, please visit our Editorial Standards page.