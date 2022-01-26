Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

Proposed Quebec Rent Increases For 2022 Are Out & Pretty Much No One Is Happy

A landlord association thinks they're too low. A tenant association thinks they're too high.

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime.com

Quebec's housing tribunal released their proposed rent increase for 2022 on Wednesday – and, in a province where rising rents have been an ongoing concern, it immediately sparked debate between landlords and renters' associations.

According to the Tribunal administratif du logement's (TAL) recommendation, rental prices that don't include heat should go up by 1.28%. This percentage increases if heating is included in the rental price: 1.34% for electrical heating, 1.91% for gas, and 3.73% for heating oil.

Keep Reading Show less

Montreal Rent Prices Are On The Rise — Here's What Rent Costs In 11 Popular Neighbourhoods

The difference between the most and least expensive neighbourhoods is around $500 per month!

Marc Bruxelles | Dreamstime

Montreal rent prices have been on the rise for months — and a new report from rental platform liv.rent shows the trend continuing into 2022 with the average price of a one-bedroom rental reaching $1,300 in January.

That's a record high since August 2021. It also means rent in the city is up $64 since December when prices took a dip, averaging $1,236 a month.

Keep Reading Show less

Montreal Rent Prices Are Soaring — Here's The Average Price In 11 Popular Areas Right Now

According to liv.rent's January 2022 report.

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

For some, the beginning of a new year also means the beginning of the search for a new apartment. To help you narrow down your search based on your budget, we've taken a look at liv.rent's January 2022 Montreal Rent Report to see which popular areas have the most affordable rents this month.

The report looks at the average Montreal rent prices in 11 neighbourhoods, average rates by listing type, and more. Unfortunately, it looks like the average rent in Montreal is the highest it's been in months, so it may not be the best time to switch apartments if you don't need to.

Keep Reading Show less

Montreal Allowed Apartments Next To La Tulipe & Now Its New Neighbours Want It To Be Quiet

La Tulipe is facing a court case that could spell an end to the historic venue.

La Tulipe | Facebook

A new skirmish in the war for the cultural soul of Montreal has pitted the historic La Tulipe music venue on one side and a real estate company on the other. Stuck in the middle is the city's administration, which promised that the storied La Tulipe is "here to stay."

In a widely-shared social media post, the owners of La Tulipe claimed that the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough mistakenly allowed residential development across the road from the venue and that now the tenants in that building keep making noise complaints about living next to a music venue.

Keep Reading Show less