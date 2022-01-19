Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
apartments for rent montreal

Montreal Rent Prices Are On The Rise — Here's What Rent Costs In 11 Popular Neighbourhoods

The difference between the most and least expensive neighbourhoods is around $500 per month!

Associate Editor
Montreal Rent Prices Are On The Rise — Here's What Rent Costs In 11 Popular Neighbourhoods
Marc Bruxelles | Dreamstime

Montreal rent prices have been on the rise for months — and a new report from rental platform liv.rent shows the trend continuing into 2022 with the average price of a one-bedroom rental reaching $1,300 in January.

That's a record high since August 2021. It also means rent in the city is up $64 since December when prices took a dip, averaging $1,236 a month.

Before those of you who are planning on moving this month — or this year — have a complete meltdown, note that liv.rent's report also shows us Montreal's most affordable and most expensive neighbourhoods for renters so, at the very least, you can make an informed decision about where you might want to live.

liv.rent

The liv.rent report, which scrapes data from multiple listing sites, compares the average price of rent in 11 popular Montreal neighbourhoods: the Plateau-Mont-Royal, Downtown, Saint-Henri, Westmount, Verdun, Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, Côte-des-Neiges, Saint-Laurent, Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Villeray-Parc-Extension and Hochelaga-Maisonneuve.

Hochelaga-Maisonneuve is the cheapest neighbourhood for renting an unfurnished one-bedroom apartment with an average price of $1,071. The most expensive neighbourhood for the same thing is Downtown where unfurnished three-and-a-half apartments average $1,607 a month, according to the liv.rent report.

The difference in rent between the two neighbourhoods is around $500 on average per month.

liv.rent

Last month, Côte-des-Neiges — which is known for housing a good chunk of university students — ranked the least expensive on the list.

Côte-des-Neiges still appears to be the least expensive for furnished apartments, with an average price of $872 compared to $1,108 for an unfurnished apartment. These figures defy statistics since, for most of the other neighbourhoods listed, it's more cost-effective to rent an unfurnished apartment than a furnished one.

In general, based on liv.rent's data, furnished apartments cost an average of $146 more per month for a total of $1,752 more per year. So it's up to you if you'd rather run to IKEA.

liv.rent

The Plateau-Mont-Royal has the most expensive furnished units at $1,908 for a three-and-a-half and $2,392 for a four-and-a-half.

If you're looking for something with a little more space, furnished three-bedroom units are most expensive in Westmount where they average $4,084.

Verdun is a more budget-friendly option for a furnished three-bedroom apartment, which averages $1,900 per month — only $100 more than a furnished two-bedroom in the same neighbourhood.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web

Montreal Sushi Lovers Were Ranked 11th 'Most Sushi-Crazed' In The World

Vancouver ranked first place.

@jeanniesfood | Instagram

Walking around the city, it feels as though you can find a sushi place on every corner. Why, you may ask? Let's face it, there are tons of Montreal sushi lovers out there.

And turns out, according to a new ranking from Chef's Pencil, we're even one of the "the most sushi-crazed cities in the world (outside of Japan)." We ranked #11 globally on the list, and #2 in North America.

Keep Reading Show less

1 In 4 Quebecers Are Okay With Throwing The Unvaccinated In Jail, A New Survey Suggests

More than half of Canadians wouldn't even care if they DIED because of COVID-19, the Maru Group survey found.

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

According to a new study conducted by Maru Public Opinion, 27% of Quebecers would approve of forcing the unvaccinated to "serve up to five days as part of a jail sentence for endangering others/overwhelming health care system," which is in line with the national average.

More than half of Quebecers (55%) surveyed wouldn't even feel bad for unvaccinated people who end up really sick — or dying — from COVID-19, also in line with the Canadian average. Currently, 12% of Quebecers surveyed admit to refusing the vaccine.

Keep Reading Show less

The Canada Revenue Agency Will 'Review' The Benefits Of Around 200,000 Canadians This Year

Here's what you need to know.

Colin Temple | Dreamstime, Osa855 | Dreamstime

Make sure to watch your mailbox and your e-mail inbox in the coming months, because you may get a letter stating that your benefits are being reviewed by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) this year. But don't worry, you won't be the only one.

The government agency released a notice saying that up to 200,000 Canadians will be contacted about their eligibility for different benefits and credits to ensure that they're receiving the proper amounts this year.

Keep Reading Show less

Quebec's Love Affair With Legault Is Outlasting COVID-19 Curfews, Taxes & More

But his approval rating has taken a big hit since May 2020.

Émilie Nadeau via @françoislegault.pm | Instagram

A majority of Quebecers still approve of Premier François Legault, according to a recent Angus Reid Institute survey — despite the fact that the population has grown increasingly critical of his government's handling of the pandemic.

Legault's approval rating currently sits at 55%, the survey says. That's a big drop from his peak of 77% in May 2020 — and it's his lowest rating since his election in October 2018. But Legault's approval rating is nonetheless second-highest in Canada, behind only Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston, who has 57% approval.

Keep Reading Show less