Quebec Is Getting A New Court For Sexual And Domestic Violence Cases & It's A World 1st
It's supposed to better support survivors.
Quebec has officially passed into law the landmark Bill 92, the Act to create a specialized tribunal in matters of sexual violence and domestic violence. This specialized court for sexual violence cases was the subject of much discussion over the past two months since it was first announced by CAQ Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette.
"Today, we are sending a clear message to people who are victims of sexual violence and domestic violence: you have been heard," Barrette exclaimed in a press release.
C\u2019est empli d\u2019\u00e9motion et de fiert\u00e9 que je vous annonce qu\u2019une nouvelle \u00e9tape est franchie vers la cr\u00e9ation d\u2019un tribunal sp\u00e9cialis\u00e9 en mati\u00e8re de violence sexuelle et de violence conjugale. En effet, nous venons de compl\u00e9ter l\u2019\u00e9tude d\u00e9taill\u00e9e du PL92. \n\n1/2 #polqc #assnat— Simon Jolin-Barrette (@Simon Jolin-Barrette) 1636670582
The government claims this "specialized court," which is the first of its kind in the province, will "provide better support to people who are victims of sexual violence and domestic violence, before, during and after the legal process."
The new law will allow for several measures to be implemented in the judicial system to "ensure that victims feel supported, safe and confident throughout their journey," the Ministry of Justice says.
People who work in the court will be trained "in the needs and realities of victims of sexual and domestic violence."
"Sexual violence and domestic violence have no place in our society and we no longer want victims in Quebec to be reluctant to report and file a complaint," Barrette said.
The minister was moved to tears when advocating for the bill in a National Assembly session early this month.
"The adoption of Bill 92 marks a turning point and a major cultural change for the justice system in Quebec," he concluded. "We are thus becoming the first state in the world to set up a specialized court in both sexual violence and domestic violence, and we are very proud of it."