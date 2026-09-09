Quebec party leaders talk tariffs, sovereignty in TV interviews
The trade war with the United States and Quebec sovereignty took centre stage as leaders of Quebec's five main parties appeared in back-to-back interviews on prime time television Wednesday evening.
The agora of the legislature in Quebec City was turned into a television studio, with Radio-Canada's Anne-Marie Dussault, Alec Castonguay and Sébastien Bovet grilling the leaders on their promises and priorities during the provincial election campaign.
Castonguay prefaced his questions by saying the election could hinge on who Quebecers think is best suited to stand up to U.S. President Donald Trump.
Christine Fréchette, leader of the Coalition Avenir Québec, said she is not ruling out the possibility of ending the sale of hydroelectricity to the U.S., but specified it would not be the first measure she'd consider.
Echoing her message from the campaign trail, Fréchette said it's crucial to diversify trading partners, while adding that Canada will always have to rely on its neighbour.
"The world we’ve known over the past 40 years no longer exists," said Fréchette. "So we're going to have to pivot."
The Coalition Avenir Québec leader's rivals have accused her of exaggerating her working relationship with Prime Minister Mark Carney for political gain.
Fréchette said she trusts him to hold up Quebec's interests. Carney respected Quebec’s demands to protect the provincial dairy industry and the French language in trade negotiations with Washington, she said.
She also defended her predecessor's track record, saying Quebec's economy grew while François Legault was premier. She also said the Coalition Avenir Québec government lowered the provincial debt and created special tribunals for victims of sexual violence.
She stressed that her leadership is different from Legault's. She vowed to increase the provincial budget for at-home care for seniors, shelters for victims of domestic violence, and subsidized daycares.
Fréchette also promised to tackle the labour shortage in the health-care sector and opened the door to subsidizing care in private clinics for those waiting more than nine months for surgeries.
Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon fired back, saying "most Quebecers want a change in government" and do not want 12 years of Coalition Avenir Québec governance.
With Quebec being the province hardest hit by tariffs, the PQ leader said Carney's dollar-for-dollar counter tariffs would only hurt the province's economy.
"The people listening to us at home, what are they thinking?" he said.
"Are things getting better in the hospitals? Are things getting better in the schools? Is the cost of living getting better? Have we made progress on homelessness? Have we made progress on the population’s mental and physical health? I think there’s been a decline."
Asked about his promise to hold a referendum on Quebec sovereignty after Trump leaves office, the PQ leader said he would push ahead even without a majority government.
"I have an obligation to keep my promises," he said.
St-Pierre Plamondon said he was urging voters to elect a majority PQ government, arguing it would give his party greater freedom to act on issues such as health, education and homelessness.
Liberal Party Leader Charles Milliard said that Quebecers who want to remain part of Canada "have only one option."
Trump serves as a “beautiful reminder” of the importance of federalism, he argued.
“Trump would like nothing more than a referendum to divide the country he is trying to conquer, at least economically," said Milliard.
While the American president is "a difficult negotiator," he said Quebec can work more closely with the rest of the country to find solutions. He called it "a privilege" to be part of Canada.
He suggested using Quebec's energy as leverage.
Meanwhile, Québec solidaire leader Ruba Ghazal focused on her promises to every day Quebecers.
She touted her party's plan to tax the ultrarich and improve social services, saying she is inspired by Scandinavian countries and New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani.
She stressed that her party is the only one not suggesting austerity measures.
"Amid this tariff war, where are the people looking to? The state. How do we help people if we’re cutting services?" she said.
"Quebecers don’t need to be told things are going poorly. All they have to do is read the headlines and look outside. We want to tell them it can get better."
Asked if she would support the PQ's sovereignty referendum, Ghazal said her party would campaign for an independent Quebec and also advocate for large public consultations to ensure "everyone is on board."
"It's not one party that will build a country," she said.
Conservative Leader Éric Duhaime called on voters Tuesday to give his party the ''balance of power'' in a minority legislature so it could “block any referendum project.”
The leaders were also asked Wednesday about their ideas around Quebec's oil and gas.
Asked if she would consider fracking for shale gas, Fréchette said she would need to ensure "social acceptability" for any project.
Duhaime, however, said Quebec should rely on its natural gas resources to support its economy, especially amid a trade conflict.
"Donald Trump is holding the stick," he said. "I'm always inspired by winners."
All leaders but St-Pierre Plamondon said they were open to working with other parties if a minority government was formed.
The campaign has been dominated by concerns over U.S. tariffs, the cost of living, education and language.
The leaders are set to participate in their first debate, broadcast on TVA, on Sept. 15. Leaders will then face off in a second debate on Noovo.
The final Radio-Canada debate will be held Sept. 23.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 9, 2026.
By Erika Morris | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.