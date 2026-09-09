Trump just escalated the Canada-US trade war with a total ban on these Canadian products
It targets everything from Canadian alcohol to dairy products and motorcycles.
The Canada-U.S. trade war just escalated again, and this time some Canadian products won't simply face a new tariff at the border. They'll be banned from entering the United States altogether.
U.S. President Donald Trump signed a series of proclamations on September 8 targeting certain Canadian alcoholic beverages, dairy products and motorcycles. The new restrictions are set to take effect on September 29, 2026.
The move comes as tensions between Ottawa and Washington continue to build. Canada's latest counter-tariffs on U.S. goods took effect September 8, covering $27.6 billion worth of imports, after the U.S. imposed additional tariffs on Canadian products.
Trump's latest proclamations go a step further than simply making Canadian products more expensive to import.
Here's what's being targeted.
These Canadian products will be banned
Among the biggest changes are new restrictions on Canadian alcoholic beverages.
The White House says the following types of products will be prohibited from entering the U.S.:
- Beer made from malt
- Certain Canadian wines, including sparkling and still wines
- Cider
- Vermouth and Marsala
- Rice wine and sake
- Whisky, including rye whisky
- Bourbon
- Rum
- Gin
- Vodka
- Liqueurs and cordials
- Tequila and mezcal
- Brandy
- Other spirits and fermented beverages
The restrictions apply to specific categories listed by the White House, rather than every alcoholic beverage made in Canada.
Certain dairy-related products are also being targeted, including whey protein concentrates, modified whey, liquid and dried whey, as well as several types of molasses.
And yes, non-alcoholic beer also appears on the list.
Some Canadian motorcycles will be affected too. The new restrictions cover motorcycles, mopeds and other cycles equipped with combustion engines larger than 800 cc.
The White House says the measures are being imposed in response to what the Trump administration describes as discriminatory Canadian trade policies affecting American products.
The administration specifically pointed to Canada's treatment of U.S. alcoholic beverages, dairy products and automobiles.
Other Canadian products will face a 50% tariff
Not every product on the latest list is being banned outright.
Starting September 15, certain Canadian products will instead face an additional 50% tariff when entering the U.S.
The list includes products such as certain cheeses, paper products, iron and steel structures, aluminum products, golf carts, boats, mattresses, furniture, lighting products and various metal hardware.
The tariffs are being added to existing duties and will apply to qualifying goods entering the United States from 12:01 a.m. ET on September 15.
The White House says Canada had committed to addressing the issues behind the U.S. measures but later failed to do so.
Meanwhile, Ottawa has been taking its own action. New Canadian counter-tariffs on $27.6 billion worth of U.S. products came into effect on September 8.
The latest U.S. measures mean Canadian exporters now have two important dates to keep in mind: September 15, when the new 50% tariffs take effect, and September 29, when the new import bans are scheduled to begin.
And with the trade relationship changing by the week, there could be more announcements to come.
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