Canada's 'most beautiful' city is 3 hours from Montreal and it's a cozy fall paradise
We're talking cobblestone streets, golden leaves and cozy cafes. ☕️🍂
If cobblestone streets, golden leaves, and cozy, European vibes sound like your dream autumn getaway, you don't have to go far to find them. Canada's "most beautiful" city makes for the perfect fall weekend escape — and it's only a few hours from Montreal.
Last year, we asked readers on Narcity's Facebook page to name the "most beautiful" places they've ever visited in Canada. Charming small towns like Banff and Jasper came up more than once, but one city kept stealing the spotlight: Quebec City.
"Those views are breathtaking, especially in the fall," one person wrote.
Another said, "I've been all over Canada and nowhere beats [Quebec City] for me. Simply perfect."
Reader after reader praised the Quebec capital for its unbeatable fall colours, historic architecture, and old-world charm that genuinely transports you to another country.
And it's not just Narcity and MTL Blog readers who rate Quebec City so highly. It's previously been ranked as one of Canada's most beautiful cities by Culture Trip, which singled out the Old Town's cobblestone streets, grand cathedrals, and European charm.
Tucked along the St. Lawrence River, this historic city looks like a painting once autumn rolls in. From late September through October, it transforms into a cozy fall paradise, with golden trees lining the old streets and colourful leaves crunching underfoot.
Old Quebec, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is the heart of it all. Between the narrow lanes, grand stone buildings, and sidewalk cafes, it feels like stepping into a European village in the middle of Canada — no passport required!
Nearby, the iconic Fairmont Le Château Frontenac towers over the city like a fairytale castle, ready to make you feel like you've wandered into a Disney movie.
If you want even more of Quebec City's natural beauty, the Île d'Orléans is just a bridge away and glows with a thousand colours come fall. This peaceful island is dotted with family-owned farms and quaint villages, where you can pick up fresh apples, cider, and maybe even a pumpkin or two.
And no fall trip to Quebec City is complete without digging into the local seasonal flavours — from buttery pastries at charming French bakeries to maple lattes and hot apple cider, this city takes cozy comfort food to a whole new level.
Just 15 minutes outside the Old Town, Montmorency Falls puts on its own seasonal show. At over 80 metres high, the waterfall is beautiful at any time of year — but framed by fiery red and orange trees, it's even better. You can walk across a suspension bridge above it or even zipline right over the falls.
And if you're in the mood for even more fall charm, Île d'Orléans is just a short drive away. The island is filled with orchards, farm stands, and tiny villages, making it the ultimate cozy day trip from the city.
What's more, you don't even need a car to get there. Quebec City is a three-hour-ish train ride from Montreal, and tickets start around $50. Buses are also available, and even cheaper.
Quebec City during fall
When: Late September to late October
Address: Quebec City, QC
Why You Need To Go: Quebec City captures the best of the season — golden landscapes, cozy food, and quaint, cobblestone streets. If you're looking for a weekend away without going too far, it's one of the easiest (and apparently most beautiful!) options around.
This article has been updated since it was originally published on August 27, 2025.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.