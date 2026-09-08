Here's how much the average Canadian earns by province — And Quebec is falling way behind
Are you earning more or less than the average Quebecer? 👀
How does your pay stack up against everyone else in Canada?
With the cost of living continuing to put pressure on Canadian wallets, it's easy to wonder whether your salary is keeping up. Rent, groceries, bills and pretty much everything else seem to cost more these days, so knowing how your income compares to the average can offer some perspective.
According to the latest data from Statistics Canada, average weekly earnings across the country climbed to $1,343.86 in June 2026, up 3.4% from the same month last year.
That works out to roughly $69,881 a year before taxes, assuming the same weekly earnings over 52 weeks. But Quebec workers aren't quite reaching that level.
In Quebec, average weekly earnings were $1,291.91 in June (up 2.7% compared with a year earlier). That's about $67,179 a year. That means Quebecers were earning an average of $51.95 less per week than workers across Canada, or roughly $2,702 less per year. And the gap has actually grown since last year.
In June 2025, Quebec's average weekly earnings were $1,258.30, compared with $1,302 nationally. The difference was about $43.70 per week at the time.
This year, the gap is nearly $52.
Quebec also saw slower earnings growth than the country overall. Average weekly earnings rose 2.7% in the province over the past year, compared with a 3.4% increase across Canada.
Quebec isn't the lowest-earning province, though. Workers in New Brunswick, Manitoba, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island all had lower average weekly earnings in June.
At the other end of the list, Alberta workers brought home an average of $1,361.32 per week, while Ontario came in at $1,327.44.
And if the territories are included, the numbers climb even higher. Nunavut had the highest average weekly earnings in the country at $1,774.49, followed by the Northwest Territories at $1,726.73.
Here's how much employees were earning across Canada in June 2026, according to Statistics Canada:
How much do Canadians make, on average, per year?
Nunavut
$1,774.49 per week, $92,273 per year (+6.1%)
Northwest Territories
$1,726.73 per week, $89,790 per year (+1.3%)
Yukon
$1,498.09 per week, $77,901 per year (+0.3%)
Alberta
$1,361.32 per week, $70,789 per year (+1.9%)
Ontario
$1,327.44 per week, $69,027 per year (+3.9%)
British Columbia
$1,302.31 per week, $67,720 per year (+3.7%)
Quebec
$1,291.91 per week, $67,179 per year (+2.7%)
Newfoundland and Labrador
$1,276.08 per week, $66,356 per year (+2.0%)
Saskatchewan
$1,262.61 per week, $65,656 per year (+3.3%)
New Brunswick
$1,194.11 per week, $62,094 per year (+4.4%)
Manitoba
$1,172.41 per week, $60,965 per year (+3.3%)
Nova Scotia
$1,151.56 per week, $59,881 per year (+6.8%)
Prince Edward Island
$1,157.25 per week, $60,177 per year (+3.1%)
Statistics Canada notes that average weekly earnings include overtime and are based on gross taxable payroll before source deductions. The figures are also seasonally adjusted, which helps account for regular monthly fluctuations.
You can explore the entire StatCan report here.