This chicken is being recalled at Costco stores in Canada and you can get a full refund
It could pose a risk to people with allergies or food sensitivities.
Costco has had a rough stretch when it comes to food recalls lately, and the latest one involves chicken.
A recall notice went out September 4 for Rossdown Meal Starters Black Garlic Chicken Breast Chunks, sold at Costco warehouses across Canada between August and September 2026. Rossdown Farms & Natural Foods says certain batches may contain undeclared soy, which poses a real risk for anyone with a soy allergy or sensitivity.
Only specific lots are affected, both tied to UPC 6 28000 60094 7:
- Lot 2461263, produced August 10, 2026
- Lot 2461272, produced August 19, 2026
Recalled pack of Rossdown chicken. Costco
Other lots are not affected.
If your package matches one of those lot numbers, Rossdown's advice is simple: don't eat it if you're allergic or sensitive to soy. You can bring it back to any Costco warehouse for a full refund. Anyone with questions can reach Rossdown by email at info@rossdown.com or by phone at (604) 217-0260, Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST, English only.
This is just one of multiple Costco food recalls over the past month and a half. Back in mid-August, certain packs of Alfa croissants and The Greek Gods yogurt was pulled from shelves nationwide over the potential presence of mould, and just last month, cheese products from Laiterie de Coaticook sold at Costco's Sherbrooke warehouse were flagged over possible Listeria contamination, part of a much bigger recall covering dozens of Coaticook cheese items across Quebec.
As for grocery items sold in other stores, you can explore an extensive list of recent recalls issued by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency here.
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